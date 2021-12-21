WHO predicts end of covid-19 pandemic in 2022

posted on 12/21/2021 06:00



(credit: Ed Jones/AFP)

The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that 2022 should be the year “in which we end the pandemic”. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the prediction during a press conference in Geneva. He also advocated reducing inequality in access to vaccines.

With the emergence of the omicron variant, detected in South Africa in November and far more contagious, countries are facing a fifth wave of covid-19 and tightening restrictions. The head of WHO warned of the risks of family gatherings during this festive period.

“In the coming year, WHO is committed to doing everything possible to end the pandemic,” he added. “If we want to end it, we must end inequality (in access to vaccines), ensuring that 70% of the population in all countries is vaccinated by the middle of next year,” said Tedros.

Northeastern cities in the United States are registering an alarming increase in the number of cases of covid-19, a phenomenon fueled by the omicron. In New York, new infection records have increased 80% over the past two weeks. Huge lines of citizens to take the PCR test formed in Times Square, one of the busiest tourist spots in Manhattan. In Washington, the number of daily infections is three times higher than those registered at the beginning of the month.

The omicron variant has become largely dominant in the country, accounting for 73.25% of new covid-19 infections during the week ended Dec. 18, according to data from health authorities. The strain represents 96.3% of new cases in three northwestern states (Oregon, Washington and Idaho).

President Joe Biden is due to address the nation today on the threat posed by the omicron. “We are going to have difficult weeks or months as we approach winter in the Northern Hemisphere,” admitted infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci, Biden’s health crisis advisor. Yesterday, Jen Psaki, a White House spokeswoman, ruled out that the president would announce a “confinement”. “This is not a speech about confining the country. This is a speech to highlight and be direct and clear with Americans about the benefits of being vaccinated.”

Europe

On the day he released a photo in which he appears at a social gathering during the lockdown, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he reserved the possibility of imposing new restrictions before Christmas. Yesterday, 91,743 cases of covid-19 were registered within 24 hours — the second highest number since the start of the pandemic. At least 12 deaths are attributed to omicron in the UK. In turn, Portugal will hold, today, an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers to decide on measures of social isolation. The information was released yesterday by the newspaper Public.