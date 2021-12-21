Who were the Ronaldinhas and where they are, success in the 90s

Ronaldo Fenômeno’s ex-girlfriends, “Ronaldinhas” Vivi Brunieri and Nadya França were successful in the 90s. In addition to appearing on the cover of Playboy magazine, the duo became an entertainment attraction, and even performed in shows and presentations throughout Brazil.

Decades later, 45-year-old women have completely different lifestyles. Vivi did porn and became a prostitute, but today she is an evangelical missionary and businesswoman. Nadya, on the other hand, married the player Alex Alves – who died in 2012 – and became the godmother of MMA.

Nadya was the first known girlfriend of Ronaldo Fenômeno. The relationship began the day the player was called up to the 1994 World Cup and lasted for about two years. Vivi and Ronaldo were 19 years old when they met at the flat where she was staying, in Rio de Janeiro.

From Ronaldinha to the godmother of MMA

Nadya França gained national fame due to her relationship with Ronaldo, which began on the eve of the ’94 World Cup, and lasted for about two years. As the Phenomenon operated at PSV, the model went to Holland to stay with the ace.

With the end of the relationship, Nadya returned to Brazil, took an acting course and worked on the soap opera “Malhação”, on Globo. There, he went through an embarrassing moment when Ronaldo made an appearance in the serial. He had just announced dating Susana Werner, one of the protagonists of the plot. “Imagine the climate. Susana had taken my boyfriend and had a better role than mine, it was difficult”, recalls Nadya in a recent interview with UOL Sport.

The relationship with the Phenomenon, however, was in the past. Widow of Alex Alves, currently married to a businessman and mother of three, she became the godmother of MMA and the owner of a clothing store that bears her name. On social networks, it boasts 12,800 followers.

From Dating for Interest to Missionary

Vivi Brunieri has completely changed since her relationship with Ronaldo. From pornographic movies to drug abuse, the 45-year-old woman is now an evangelical missionary and disposed of all goods purchased with the money from prostitution.

Vivi started working with prostitution when she was 16 years old and was in Japan. She met Ronaldo when she returned to Brazil, at 19, and admits that she had a relationship with the five-time champion out of interest.

Nadya França and Viviane Brunieri were the cover of Playboy Image: Reproduction

“I grew up with the dream of getting into television. But for you to get into the art world, to be on the cover of a magazine, I thought you had to date someone famous. It was for interest, yes. Ronaldo is a charismatic and very cool person. It was fun to hang out with him. But it was also nice to go by helicopter to Angra, to experience things I had never experienced,” he said in an interview to “R7”.

She even admits that she was a drug addict and had three abortions, the first one when she was 17 years old. After her relationship with Ronaldo, Vivi made porn. She even used the nickname “Ronaldinha” in some productions.

Today, she uses her story to warn other girls not to follow the same path of prostitution, drugs and the pornography industry. The evangelical missionary graduated in theology and has 19.1k followers on Instagram.