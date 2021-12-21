Why Do We Get Body Pain In Flu? Know the reason

Most respiratory infections caused by viruses, such as influenza, are transmitted by inhaling particles in contaminated environments. In the midst of this infection, it is common for us to feel pain throughout the body and to get tired. But why does this happen?

In the body, the virus that causes the disease invades cells, starting a process of dissemination. In an attempt to stop it, hundreds of lymph nodes that carry cells of the immune system spring into action to try to destroy it.

If the inhaled viral load is large or its multiplication very fast, stopping the virus becomes a difficult task. Then, the tissues of the upper airways (nose, nasal cavities, pharynx and larynx), lower airways (alveoli and bronchi) and muscles start to be affected by an inflammatory process. From then on, several flu symptoms can appear, such as nasal discharge, malaise, tiredness, nasal congestion, sneezing, cough, fever and even the blessed pains in the body.

Pain in the body is also caused by the immune system overreacting in an attempt to eliminate the virus, which releases large amounts of cytokines—extremely irritating (or inflammatory) substances to the muscles and mucous membranes. But this is not a flu-only situation.

“Any infection can generate muscle pain, the so-called myalgia”, points out infectologist physician Giovanna Sapienza, from Hospital Santa Isabel, Hospital São Luiz and the Meniá Prevention Center.

Therefore, muscle pain is just a sign that the body is reacting to the virus. It is not indicative of severity or improvement or worsening of the condition. It is also not a symptom that poses a risk to health in an episode of flu, according to the infectious disease physician Robert Crespo Rosas, professor of the infectology discipline at the São Camilo University Center (SP).

On the other hand, the speed with which the symptom appears can give clues that the infection has a source other than influenza.

“In the flu, muscle aches, headaches and fever are sudden onset and appear within a matter of hours. In covid-19, for example, these symptoms usually appear over days, one by one”, clarifies Roses.

Therefore, this information can help health professionals to make the correct diagnosis, although to rule out a picture of covid-19, specific tests must be performed.

Body pain in the flu is just uncomfortable

Unlike other viral infections such as dengue, in which pain in the body usually appears in more developed muscles (legs, arms and calves), the flu does not affect specific muscle groups.

“On the other hand, the condition can also cause pain in the joints. Since the virus spreads throughout the body, it can generate an inflammatory response in these more sensitive regions”, adds Sapienza.

Headache is another secondary symptom that may be associated with the involvement of the sinus cavities (paranasal sinuses) due to the inflammatory process of the flu, which leads to increased secretion and narrowing of the drainage orifice, generating sinusitis.

Regardless of the intensity and severity of symptoms, the patient should seek medical attention to be evaluated and undergo tests. Self-medication should always be avoided, as the doctor will make the correct indication of medication, which usually include analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve muscle pain and other symptoms.