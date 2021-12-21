Willian Bigode says goodbye to Palmeiras; player is right with Fluminense – 12/20/2021

Palmeiras published, this afternoon (20), on social networks, a video of farewell to striker Willian Bigode. The player has a deal with Fluminense and should be announced tomorrow (21) as a reinforcement of Tricolor.

Willian, 35, arrived at Verdão in 2017 and leaves the club after five seasons, with 253 games, 66 goals and five titles. He is the only striker in the history of alviverde who conquered Paulista, Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, playing in competitions from start to finish.

His contract with Tricolor will be for two years. According to Mário Bittencourt, president of the Flu, the striker is expected in Rio de Janeiro to take tests, sign a contract and make the deal official.

“I know the importance of achievements for an athlete, I know that trophies have a very special value for the entire institution and for our fans, but today I have the understanding that, for me, what matters most is what I leave behind. for people, what people will say about me. I didn’t stay here for five months, it was five years. I’m very happy with what I dedicated myself, not only as an athlete, but also as a friend, when, for example, I had the opportunity to give a hug and have compassion with others. Sometimes the person is having a bad day and I was able to help with a hug, with a word of encouragement,” he told TV Palmeiras.

“I leave here very happy, very grateful for all the affection since my arrival and with my head held high. Here I grew up as an athlete, as a man, as a family man. Life is made of cycles and I saw that it was the ideal time to go to another challenge. I go out the front door and tomorrow, when I come back to visit, I’m sure it will be light and I value that a lot. Palmeiras will always be in my heart,” he added.

“Looking forward to this great challenge”

Willian Bigode was motivated by the hit with Fluminense. In an interview with SporTV, the striker has already spoken as a Tricolor player, he claimed to have made the right choice and to have had positive references to the club’s project.

“I heard this from Mario himself [Bittencourt], it’s a very big desire of the club, for a long time, and that’s true. Whenever I had any transfer opportunity, my manager always mentioned Fluminense’s interest, and now was the right moment for us to be choosing this great club. He has a big fan passion. The references of all the professionals who are there are very positive, for the project, for the ambition that the club has for achievements. So, it’s also in my DNA, in my blood, it’s in my eyes, it’s glowing. I’m sure I made the right choice. I’m very happy, motivated and looking forward to this great challenge and everyone we’re going to live at that time there,” he assured.

Awaited in Rio de Janeiro

According to Mário Bittencourt, president of Fluminense, Willian arrives in Rio de Janeiro tomorrow morning to finalize all the procedures for the agreement with the Laranjeiras club.

“Tomorrow Willian Bigode will arrive in Rio de Janeiro. He will arrive tomorrow for the exams and, possibly, we will present him tomorrow. This was something new I wanted to talk about here in the live. Possibly, tomorrow he will already wear our shirt and sign I spoke with him this morning, he should be arriving at the training center around 9 am, he does the exams and we can present him as another reinforcement,” said Bittencourt, in participation in a live on FluTV.

The president stressed that Willian is an old desire of the Laranjeiras club, but there was no success in previous negotiations.

“Willian is a player who for a long time, even before I was president of the club, has been monitored by our department. scout. It’s our wish for the club, for our fans, and for our technical side. It was wanted in Fluminense for a long time, it was tried a few other times, but we couldn’t. In fact, during my administration, last year, I tried, but Palmeiras ended up renewing the contract with him. Now, he understood that it is time to come here and he will be very excited to help us this year,” he added.