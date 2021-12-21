Willian talks about looking for titles and believes in the permanence of Róger Guedes: “It has to stay”

The season of end-of-year friendlies began in Brazil. On Monday night, friends of William, a Corinthians forward, and friends of David Luiz, Flamengo’s defender, faced each other at the Municipal Stadium of Santana do Parnaíba. Before the ball rolled, host William sent a message to his Corinthians teammate Róger Guedes.

”It has to stay, right. He just arrived, he has to stay a while longer. It hasn’t even started yet, next year we’ll try to look for titles”, said the number 10 shirt from Timão in an interview with Sportv.



After the end of the 2021 season, Róger Guedes has been harassed from abroad for the good football he has shown since he arrived at Timão. Still, the team is not afraid of the player’s departure.

As the Sports Gazette, the desire of the Corinthians 123 shirt is to remain in Brazil to gain prominence and seek a call-up for the Brazilian national team in a year of the World Cup.

In addition, Corinthians sees the player as a key player for the 2022 season and sees a promising future for the athlete. However, he believes that if the expected potential is reached, it will be difficult to keep him in the club in 2023.

At the moment, both Willian and Róger Guedes enjoy vacations at Timão after the end of the year. The two arrived as heavyweight signings mid-season. While Róger Guedes played 19 games, scored seven goals and provided two assists, the number 10 shirt was hampered by injury early on and only played nine matches, without swinging the net.

