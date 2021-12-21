With a focus on electrification, Volvo breaks sales record in Brazil

Volvo celebrates the best result in sales since the beginning of its activities in Brazil. A few days after making important announcements with an increasing focus on electrification, the Swedish brand celebrates the record of license plates with massive participation of electric and hybrid cars.

Speaking of numbers, Volvo Car Brasil surpassed the mark of 7,916 units that had been conquered in 2019, and celebrates the best year in license plates in the country’s history.

“Before the end of the year, we surpassed this mark, which had been a record for us until then. We are very happy not only for the numbers, but for seeing that electrification has grown in Brazil and that we are on the right path”, highlights João Oliveira, Volvo Car Brasil’s general director of operations and innovation.

It is worth remembering that since May of this year, Volvo began to sell only hybrid vehicles in the country, removing models with exclusively combustion engines from the line.

Soon after, it opened the pre-sale of the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, the brand’s first 100% electric vehicle, which immediately became a sales success, quickly selling out the first batch. The success in sales made the matrix available another batch of 150 vehicles, totaling 450 electric vehicles sold in Brazil in 2021.

“We knew it would be well received, but it was a big surprise that we sold the entire 300-unit inventory in just 20 days”

And as we said at the beginning, a few days ago Volvo announced, along with other news, that the XC40 line is now exclusively electric in the country, which is a highlight, considering it is the brand’s best-selling model.

Electrification is the priority

Among the announcements mentioned is the expansion of the charging infrastructure for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Volvo will install a large network of fast loading on highways, with the first phase to be implemented in early 2022 within a project that foresees a total of 13 corridors totaling 3,250 km.

The first phase will start from São Paulo, connecting cities such as Belo Horizonte (MG), Curitiba (PR), Rio de Janeiro (RJ), Uberlândia (MG), Baixada Santista, north coast, among others. Each of the points will be able to load two vehicles simultaneously. The 150kWh quick chargers can recharge the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric in less than 40 minutes.

Source: Volvo