With cancer, girl dies after fulfilling desire to see ‘Spider-Man’ | Brazil

Reproduction/Personal file Sophia next to her father at the cinema

After fulfilling her desire to watch her favorite superhero’s new movie, “Spider-Man: No Going Back Home”, 12-year-old Sophia Vitória died this Monday at around 7 am, her mother said. . With terminal cancer, she managed, after mobilizing family, friends and doctors, to see the film in a shopping center in the South Zone of Rio last Thursday. A few hours before having to return to the hospital with an aggravated condition this Sunday, Sophia received a pleasant surprise: a loving message from one of the protagonists of the sequence, the American actor Willem Dafoe, who plays the villain Duende Verde, sent on video.

“A friend told me about you. I know you are a huge Spider-Man fan. I know you saw the movie. I just wanted to say hello and tell you that I’m thinking of you and sending you my love from where I am in Italy,” said Dafoe, who chose not to make the recording public, reserving it only for the girl and her closest people. .

Sophia was hospitalized at the Martagão Gesteira Institute of Childcare and Pediatrics (IPPMG), at UFRJ, in Ilha do Fundão, North Zone. Diagnosed with a spinal cord aplasia and an intramandibular tumor, she had been receiving palliative care at home for the past week.

The report ended up in the hands of Brazilian businesswoman Nathalia Scarton, Willem Dafoe’s friend and partner for years. Moved, she called the actor to tell him about Sophia, and Dafoe, traveling, decided to honor her with a video.

She had also already received a delicate message from the Brazilian voice actor of the character played by Holland, Wirley Contaifer. In the text, he says that he is a friend “of someone who is a hero too and who faces every day with the strength he has.”

The chain of mobilization that took Sophia’s story to a network of cinemas and to the voice actor began last Wednesday morning with the medical team that takes care of the girl. The message asked for help to make the patient’s dream come true and went viral on the internet and in cell phone message groups. Within hours, the text reached the company, which organized the exclusive session for Sophia.