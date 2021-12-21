With E-SUS problems, Piauí registers 19 new cases and four deaths by Covid-19 in 24 hours | Piauí

According to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Department of Health of Piauí (Sesapi) this Monday night (20), the state recorded 19 new cases and four deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Due to the unavailability of the E-SUS Notifica system, of the Ministry of Health, the positive cases registered in Piauí are being partially disclosed.

Of the 19 confirmed cases, nine are from women and 10 from men with ages ranging from nine to 55 years. Three men and one woman could not resist the complications of Covid-19. They were from Avelino Lopes (64 years old), Nossa Senhora dos Remédios (42 years old) and Teresina (91 years old). She was from Teresina (72 years old).

Confirmed cases in the state total 334,061 in all municipalities in Piauí. Deaths by the new coronavirus reach 7,253 cases and were registered in 223 municipalities.

Of the existing beds in the Piauí health care network for Covid-19 care, 133 are occupied, with 59 clinical beds, 62 ICUs and 12 stabilization beds. Accumulated increases totaled 24,043 until December 20, 2021.

Sesapi estimates that 326,675 people have already recovered or are under follow-up (cases registered in the last 14 days) who did not require hospitalization or evolved to death.

