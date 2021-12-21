With high theft, drivers leave trunks open in the US; understand – International

Drivers leave the trunk open to avoid damage from theft in the US (Photo: ABC News/Reproduction) It is not uncommon to find fantastic tips on the internet to avoid robberies or thefts. However, a strategy that has been used by residents of the city of San Francisco, in the United States, caught the attention of Internet users around the world.

Without effective alternatives to prevent vehicle break-ins in the city, some drivers, in a way, “accepted the situation” and started to look for ways to reduce the financial damage caused by a theft.

With this type of crime becoming more and more common, part of the population started to leave the trunk of the car open. The choice makes the burglar’s job easier, but on the other hand, it represents an appeal to reduce the damage caused by broken glass.

According to data released by the San Francisco Police Department, there was a 32 percent increase in the number of cars broken into in the last year. The number of vehicle thefts has also grown significantly, with a 25% jump compared to 2020.

The police do not recommend the strategy. In an interview with ABC News, former deputy chief of the local police, Garrett Tom, was surprised. “I’m shocked. There’s so much that can go wrong with that, robbers can steal your batteries, you can steal your tyres, they can get in your car and find out where you live,” he said.

City councils in cities that are close to San Francisco, such as Oakland, are also warning residents not to repeat the attitude. Ideally, authorities consider that valuables are not left inside vehicles and that all doors and windows are kept locked.

* Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.