With three sick semi-finalists, ‘The Voice’ replaces participants in the final stretch | Television

Posted 21/12/2021 08:42 | Updated 12/21/2021 08:44

Rio – A twist took place in the final of ‘The Voice’. This Monday, the day the program’s semifinal took place, three participants ended up being disqualified from the competition. That’s because, as announced by the presenter André Marques, the ‘voices’ could not be present so that the reality show could “follow strictly in accordance with our health and safety protocols”. The explanation suggested that the three had covid or the flu virus, which circulates heavily in Rio de Janeiro.

Therefore, to dispute the place in the final, Globo called back three other participants who had already been eliminated from the dispute. Check out the changes and the video in which André Marques’ ad happens:

“Unfortunately, three voices will not be with us tonight so that we can continue to strictly comply with our health and safety protocols. They are: Lysa Ngaca, from Team Brown. Dielle Anjos, from Team Claudia. And Carlos Filho, from Team Lulu. The three of them leave the competition and, with that, other voices will be back in the dispute. Everyone is fine. We are following them all and rooting for the prompt recovery of these great talents,” he said.