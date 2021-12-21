With Yuri Alberto speculated at Palmeiras, journalist talks with Inter director: “you can quote my name”

Executive director of the club from Rio Grande do Sul was asked about how Palmeiras moves to hire Yuri Alberto

Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF
With a new management, newly installed, and reinforcements already announced, such as midfielder Eduardo Atuesta and goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, Palmeiras continues its search for reinforcements and even the definition of the future of players in its squad, as was the case of the farewell of Willian Bigode, this Monday (20). Among surveys, speculations and interests in the market, names of possible hires flood social networks and sports programs.

One of the most cited as a player monitored by Verdão, who would be in the Palestinian sights for 2022, is forward Yuri Alberto, from Internacional. As Palmeiras has as one of its priorities the hiring of a striker, the player from the club from Rio Grande do Sul soon entered as a strong candidate to occupy one of the vacancies in the offensive sector at the Academy.

Last week, information revealed that Palmeiras had offered Inter, an amount of money, plus 4 players in exchange for Yuri Alberto. However, in an investigation by journalist Paulo Massini, who got in touch with the executive director of Internacional, Paulo Bracks, the negotiation had a reason for not happening: there was not even a proposal.

Massini revealed the dialogue he had with the director, to whom he asked: “Did Palmeiras’ proposal come?” Bracks, according to the journalist, replied: “No, no proposal”. However, to conclude the dialogue, Paulo Massini evaluates: “the guys saying that Inter refused the proposal that was not made?”. Briefly, the executive from Rio Grande do Sul punctuates: “Exactly”.

If the hiring of Yuri Alberto was a mere speculative piece in the Verde universe, forward Rafael Navarro, who played in Serie B 2021 for Botafogo, is very close to being announced by Palmeiras. The 21-year-old player has a contract expiring in Rio de Janeiro and has turned down proposals from the Arab world and the MLS to settle his transfer to the Soccer Academy. Bolavip Brasil learned that Navarro should arrive in São Paulo next week to undergo tests and sign a contract valid for five seasons.

