‘Without Leifert and Rafael Portugal, we don’t know the future of BBB’

“BBB 22”, which opens on January 17th, will be full of news. With the departure of Rafael Portugal from the board “CAT BBB”, the columnist for splash Chico Barney comments on the challenges that the reality show will have to engage the audience.

It seems that it really is getting harder and harder to be happy in Brazil. Rafael Portugal is one more casualty of the ‘BBB 22’ squad, which also had the departure of Tiago Leifert. We are all without knowing what will be the future of the most beloved reality show in Brazil.

On social media, Rafael Portugal explained that the decision to leave the reality show was for not agreeing with the exclusivity contract proposed by Globo. The comedian, who has other projects, will be replaced by Dani Calabresa.

According to Chico Barney, Portugal was a great hit by Boninho in terms of humor in the reality show, but Calabresa is also a great comedian.

For the first time in history we laughed at some BBB humor charts, which were always a tragedy. Rafael rewrote that story. Now, Dani Calabresa has a mission to replace him. She’s a great comedian and we’ll see if it works out.

‘Splash Show with Ju Nogueira’

Every Monday, at 1pm, Ju Nogueira takes the “Splash Show” to talk about celebrities, reality shows and all their frills, bullshit and confusion. On the Splash channel on YouTube and on the Splash networks.