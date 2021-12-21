Without Maracanã, Fluminense plans to take pre-Libertadores games to São Januário | Rio de Janeiro

Without being able to count on Maracanã, which is closed for 90 days to change the pitch, the manager indicated Vasco’s home as a possible destination for the team in the preliminary phase of the South American competition.

– The tendency is for it to be São Januário. I spoke with the president of Vasco. We are with this Maracanã issue. Obviously I didn’t make this decision alone. I talked to some insiders, including athletes. With people from the technical committee and our employees, who reminded me that we played competitions there in years that we didn’t have Maracanã – he said.

1 of 2 São Januário — Photo: Hector Werlang Saint Januário — Photo: Hector Werlang

The lower rent prices in São Januário in relation to the Nilton Santos stadium, in Botafogo, and the good condition of the pitch in the Vasco countryside are weighing on Fluminense’s preference. Mário talked to some players about the options and had this feedback about the pitch.

The draw this Wednesday put Deportivo Cali or Millonarios in the path of Fluminense. The lack of definition of the opponent of Fluminense still occurs because Colombia has yet to define its last representatives in this phase.

Deportivo Cali and Tolima will play on Wednesday the second game of the Colombian final – in the first leg, in Cali, there was a 1-1 draw. If Tolima is champion, Fluminense will face Deportivo Cali. If the title goes to Deportivo Cali, the first tricolor opponent in the Libertadores will be Millonarios.

Phase 3 switching is also defined. If they go forward, Fluminense will take Atlético Nacional, from Colombia, or whoever gets past the match between Universidad César Vallejo-PER vs. Olimpia-PAR.

