Woman gives birth to daughter in an autopilot car in the USA

A woman gave birth to a baby inside a Tesla that operated on autopilot mode. The case took place in September in Philadelphia, in the United States, but it has only been publicized now. The newborn was nicknamed “Baby Tesla”.

Yiran Sherry, 33, and her husband Keating Sherry, 34, were taking their three-year-old son Rafa to preschool when they got stuck in a traffic jam. Yiran’s waters burst and, with her contractions increasing rapidly and traffic, the couple realized they wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time.

The husband, who was driving, decided to put the Tesla on autopilot and instructed the navigation system to head to the nearest hospital, which was about 20 minutes away. In the meantime, he helped the woman—and kept only one hand on the steering wheel, to ensure the vehicle was stable.

“She was squeezing my hand to the point where I thought I was going to break it,” Keating told the Philadelphia Inquirer website. “I was [dizendo] ‘Yiran, concentrate on your breathing’. That was advice for me too. My adrenaline was really high,” he said.

Yiran Sherry, during her pregnancy, alongside her husband, Keating Sherry

Image: Reproduction/Facebook

The baby had already been born when the couple managed to get to the hospital. Nurses immediately rushed to the scene, where they cut the umbilical cord right in the car, the medical report said.

The newborn was named Maeve Lily, but the couple considered calling her Tess, after Tesla. However, at the hospital the baby became known as “Baby Tesla”.

“Thank you, Tesla’s ingenious engineers, for your brilliant autopilot,” Keating told the Philadelphia Inquirer.

