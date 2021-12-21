Worker Earns Compensation for Injury at Home Office – Economy

Justice beyond decided that going from bed to office could be considered ‘commuting to work’ (photo: Pixabay)

The German court decided that suffering an injury while working in a home office can be considered an accident at work. A company employee fractured a vertebra while slipping down the stairs while moving from his bed to the home’s study, which was on the lower floor.

When considering that the man was traveling ”to the workplace”, the professional was able to file a claim with his employer’s insurance, according to information from “CNN Business”.

The decision by Germany’s Federal Social Court came after two lower courts disagreed over whether the walk of a few meters between the bed and the office could be considered a daily commute to work.

According to the court’s ruling, the man, a local sales manager, was on his way to work “from his bedroom to his home office, one floor below” when he slipped and fractured a vertebra.

At first, the insurance company hired by the employer refused to cover the accident. However, as the employee was walking down the stairs for the first time that day, straight to his office at home, the court considered walking “as an activity in the interest of your employer, as a commute to work.”

Therefore, the justice understood that the insurance should be paid.

Changes in labor laws

In June of this year, German labor legislation underwent changes to include more home office activities that would be covered by the company’s insurance, if such activities were in the employer’s interest.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Eduardo Oliveira