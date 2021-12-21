World Economic Forum postponed by ‘uncertainty’ caused by Ômicron variant

DAVOS — The organization of the World Economic Forum has postponed the annual meeting that would be held in January in Davos, Switzerland. The decision was made because of the recent increase in Covid-19 cases in Switzerland and in several countries, driven by the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus.

The meeting would be held from the 17th to the 21st of next month. In a statement, the Forum said, however, that “continuous uncertainty” about the new strain forced change. The forecast is for the meeting to be held in the middle of the year, beginning of summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

“Despite the meeting’s strict sanitary protocols, the transferability of Ômicron and its impact on travel and mobility required a postponement”, says the note.

This is the second time the event has been postponed due to the pandemic. The last face-to-face meeting was held in 2020, when the world was beginning to follow the first effects of Covid-19.

This Monday, the Swiss government tightened restrictions to contain infections. Authorities resumed the demand for remote work and banned unvaccinated people from accessing various public spaces.

With about 8.5 million inhabitants, Switzerland reported nearly 160,000 new cases of Covid-19 in December. The government summoned the Armed Forces to work in hospital care, transporting vaccines and immunizing the population.