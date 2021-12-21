World’s Largest Cruise Ship Docks in Miami with 48 Covid Cases | World

Forty-eight passengers and crew tested positive for Covid-19 on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas cruise, which docked in Miami on Saturday (18), as the cruise line reported on Sunday.

The company said that all of these people were quarantined immediately after they were found to have the disease. Symphony of the Seas is currently the largest cruise ship in the world.

The ship had departed Miami on December 11 with 6,091 passengers and crew on board, 95% of whom were fully vaccinated. Of the 48 who tested positive for Covid-19, 98% were fully vaccinated. Royal Caribbean said in a statement that passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. However, passengers interviewed by the “Miami Herald” newspaper stated that this is not the case.

James Johnson and Connor O’Dell, an engaged couple who live in Orlando, were at the Symphony of the Seas with a group of 12 members of their families, all of them fully vaccinated.

Johnson’s aunt began to feel very sick, with a sore throat and ear, and later developed a severe cough. After testing positive for Covid-19, Johnson said she only had an oxygenation and temperature check, then was told the medical staff was too overwhelmed to monitor her more closely.

The couple and the rest of the group, who were in close contact with Johnson’s aunt and went to the ship’s crowded nightclub, said they received conflicting information from Royal Caribbean about whether they needed quarantine. The company also reportedly said they would not initially offer them coronavirus tests.

“We researched and read their Covid policies, on their website they say they have excellent testing capabilities, that’s why we thought it was safe to travel,” complains Johnson. “They failed their own safety standards.”

“I bought the security aspect,” adds O’Dell, whose father also tested positive. “I read their website and thought, ‘How much safer can you be? Everyone is vaccinated and has to get tested.’ And then you get on board and find yourself in the middle of the outbreak.”

The trip that resulted in 48 Covid positive cases was a seven-night Caribbean itinerary from Miami and visiting St. Maarten, St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands, and CocoCay, the cruise line’s private island in the Bahamas.

The cases on the world’s largest cruise ship come at a time when the omicron variant is spreading rapidly across the United States, undermining Americans’ vacation travel plans.

Royal Caribbean said that Symphony of Sea’s future voyages would not be affected. The ship has already left Miami for a new trip to Mexico, according to the website vesselfinder.com.