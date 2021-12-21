Write it down: see a list of foods that must not be missing at home – 12/21/2021

Every week it’s time to make that shopping list: choose the foods you can’t miss in your pantry and refrigerator. Some people don’t even make a list, they prefer to go to the market and, at the time, rely on their memory and buy what they remember—this almost never works, as we always forget something. Well, the purpose of this text is to help you.

We prepare a list of foods that need to be part of your home, as each one in its own way will contribute to a more balanced, practical and possible diet. Let’s get to know this relationship?

Don’t leave your fruit bowl empty: weekly buy at least 4 fruit options, prioritizing those that are in season and more practical for consumption, such as apples, pears, grapes. One suggestion is that you make a list identifying fruits that everyone in your home likes, this way the chance of waste will be less.

If it is difficult to chop and sanitize the fruit, buy the ones already chopped; nowadays we already have several markets and vegetables that sell fruit in this way or even natural juices, but under these conditions the durability is lower: plan to make the purchase every two days.

raw vegetables they are also essential components, so try to have in your fridge weekly 3 leaves (lettuce, chard, arugula, watercress, fennel, endive, radicchio) and at least 2 more vegetables such as tomato, cucumber, carrot, beetroot, radish. Many people prefer sautéed vegetables to raw ones and for this you can choose at least 3 varieties of foods that can be prepared in this way, such as endive, broccoli, cauliflower, mustard, chicory, green beans, pie, among others.

also have a good quality oil to season the salads and, if you want, also to prepare the meals. For the preparation you can also choose another oil such as sunflower or soy. Still thinking about food seasoning, don’t forget about onion and garlic, as they contain important antioxidant agents, not to mention the flavor that these ingredients add to the preparation. Herbs such as thyme, rosemary, parsley and basil are aromatic, flavorful and functional.

As a follow-up, don’t forget to rice (I suggest two types among the following options: 7-grain, black, red, whole or collared rice) and pulses such as beans (carioca, black, white, jalo or ball), peas, soy or lentils. If you want and can vary, as a rice substitute, choose potatoes, manioc, manioc or pasta with a sauce with juice or bolognese.

Did you see? So far, the result will be a diversified refrigerator, however, in that measure, without excessive expenses or foods that few people enjoy.

If you are vegetarian or vegan, you need to perfect the variety of legumes and vegetables, otherwise, a suggestion is that you consume Red meat (beef or pork) only twice a week, alternating with eggs, fish, poultry or cheese.

You cheeses they can be eaten grilled or even incorporated into the salad such as buffalo mozzarella in small balls. For greater convenience, have tuna or sardines in oil in the pantry for better concentration of omega 3. A frozen ground beef or even homemade chicken hamburgers or meatballs are practical options that you can prepare or buy ready-made in butcher shops today.

Let’s not forget the first meal of the day: the breakfast. Bread is allowed, and whenever possible, we should invest in quality: how about bread with natural fermentation? The more acidic taste and the process itself will contribute to significant improvements in your intestinal and metabolic health, improving in the medium and long term the quality of your intestinal flora, the action of insulin and the control of circulating lipids such as total cholesterol and triglycerides.

If you don’t like this type of bread or it doesn’t fit your profile, choose wholegrain bread or wholegrain French bread.

ensure a good portion of calcium it is also important and, for this, good quality milk such as whole pasteurized milk meets expectations; if you don’t like it, choose drinks based on oat, macadamia, nuts or a yogurt with no added sugar.

THE Sugar-free granola, oats, flaxseed, amaranth and whole grains in general they will be excellent options to eat with the fruit or the yogurt itself—you don’t need to have all of them; buy one a week and experiment with the mixtures and diversity, creating your own.

If you have no problems with your sugar levels, add one to your list. fruit jelly no added sugar, honey or date syrup to put on bread or even a scrambled egg, low-fat cheeses and preferably white cheeses, eggplant or zucchini caponata and vegetable pates or tofu.

Some of the foods you can avoid: ready-to-eat seasonings, snacks, stuffed crackers, processed ready-to-eat foods, sausages, sugar, candy, chewing gum, margarine, cornflakes or the like, because these foods contain many additives, preservatives, dyes, sugar and few nutrients. If you feel like consuming them, buy them in small quantities or eat them in a restaurant, cafeteria or establishment.

That’s it, here we have a basic list of the foods you can’t miss so that your dish is colorful, nutritionally rich and optimized. Do you accept a suggestion? Remember to make a list with everyone’s favorite foods and make a sort of rotation of ingredients so that you can receive a greater diversity of nutrients.

It is also interesting to try different ways of preparation and, why not, different foods? Take care of your pantry, as it is your pharmacy of nature.

*Collaboration of Samantha Rhein, behavioral nutritionist (Unifesp)