Xi Jinping confronts China’s capitalists; see why this will change in 2022

A year ago, leader Xi Jinping promised to pass 2021 in control of “disorderly” private companies that were becoming too powerful and taking too many risks.

The broad regulatory crackdown that followed did just that, causing some large casualties along the way. But the economy now looks much more shaken than before, and Xi doesn’t seem ready to change that in the new year.

Restrictions on technology, finance, education and entertainment crushed equities and, at one point, swept trillions of dollars worth of Chinese companies into global markets. They have also led to massive layoffs at many companies, putting pressure on the jobs sector even as it tries to recover from the pandemic.

Other regulations imposed on real estate companies that started last year weighed on big developers who already had too much debt. The housing market – which accounts for nearly a third of China’s GDP – is now in an ever-deepening recession, with big companies on the brink of collapse.

Add that to a handful of other problems facing the world’s second-largest economy and we’ll see serious risks the Chinese government must face in 2022.

Although China emerged in 2020 as the only major economy to grow that year, growth slowed faster than expected in 2021, hampered by repeated Covid-19 outbreaks, supply chain disruptions, energy and real estate crises.

All these headaches are causing Beijing to reconsider its political approach. During an important economic meeting earlier this month, the Chinese Communist Party’s top leaders marked “stability” as their top priority for 2022. the agenda of the day.

“The emphasis on stability suggests that top leaders are increasingly concerned about the risk of instability,” said Larry Hu, Macquarie Group’s chief economist for China, in a recent note.

“A year of regulatory tightening has damaged business confidence,” he added. “Now is the time for policy makers to back off a bit.”

China is still expected to register significant growth in 2021, despite the challenges. Many economists project growth of approximately 7.8%, well above the 6% floor that Chinese officials set as a target earlier this year.

But 2022 is a different story. Many of the big banks have reduced their growth forecasts to 4.9% and 5.5%, which would be the slowest rate since 1990 – a year in which international sanctions following the massacre of Tiananmen Square (Heavenly Peace Square) in 1989, seriously reduced economic activity.

“The Chinese government’s previous focus on regulatory and anti-monopoly crackdowns was made possible by China’s sky-high economic growth,” said Craig Singleton, adjunct China researcher at the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a think tank based in DC.

“Not anymore, as China’s economic growth engines are rapidly running out of steam.”

Controlling first, now slowly relaxing



Restrictions on the private sector that began in late 2020 after Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma – the most recognized of China’s business elite – attacked the country’s financial system in a controversial speech.

A public offering by Ant Group, its financial technology company, was suspended shortly thereafter. Since then, life has become more difficult, not just for Ant Group, but for many other companies as well.

Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (TCEHY) and others were fined or investigated for alleged anti-competitive behavior. China has also taken steps to punish companies on matters such as data collection and national security, including the Didi transport app. The company was smothered by regulations shortly after it went public on Wall Street, and eventually announced it would delist its shares from the market and move to Hong Kong.

There is a reason behind Beijing’s tough stance on these companies. For Xi, controlling the private sector is the key to fixing long-held concerns about consumer rights, data privacy, excess debt and economic inequality. In other words, it’s about taming the excesses of capitalism and embracing the country’s history with socialism.

But there is a balance that needs to be struck. Now, faced with the prospect of a tough economic landing, Beijing appears to be backing down from its tough stance on the private sector. At the recent meeting, Chinese leaders praised the positive role that private capital plays in the economy – a radical change in tone from the way they spoke a year ago.

“There will inevitably be various forms of capital in the socialist market economy,” they said in a statement after the meeting. “Capital must fulfill its positive role as a factor of production, while its negative role must be effectively controlled.”

That message suggests that “the peak of regulations is behind us,” according to Macquarie’s Hu. “State control is important, but the Party does not want to kill capitalism either,” he added.

Great focus on jobs

As Chinese lawmakers try to stabilize the economy in 2022, some key factors will be in mind.

Keeping unemployment down was again listed as the most important of a number of areas Beijing wants to focus on, according to a statement released after this month’s meeting. (Other objectives include preserving food and energy security, and stabilizing supply chains).

The emphasis on job creation comes as the unemployment outlook worsens in China. Education technology companies laid off thousands of employees after the government restricted tutoring in July. Other technology companies are also planning to cut labor because of the crackdown on their business.

The housing crisis also contributes. Real estate developers are broke, like the conglomerate Evergrande, and have laid off employees and assets to keep from going down.

The notoriously stable unemployment rate, released by the government each month, has remained flat this year, fluctuating just between 4.9% and 5.5%. But repeated calls from top leaders, on several occasions, to strengthen employment suggest there may be a bigger problem than the data shows.

“I think employment is now a greater sensitivity than GDP,” said George Magnus, an associate at the China Center at Oxford University and a former chief economist at UBS.

While a number of challenges are dragging down employment, including Covid’s outbreaks and the housing crisis, Magnus said the business crackdown is a notable factor. The private sector contributes 80% of employment, according to government statistics.

Singleton pointed out that the party “was focused on unemployment, fearing that mass layoffs could harm the party’s position.”

CNN Brasil Business Highlights

Xi’s power play will leave him on a rough road ahead



At the forefront of Xi’s mind is certainly the desire to keep the country moving steadily ahead of a historic third term in power.

The Chinese leader is highly expected to extend his reign during the 20th Congress of the Communist Party next year, enshrining his position as the country’s most powerful leader since Mao Tse Tung.

“Xi’s ‘stability’ message is aimed at the political elite in China, who need to absorb the impact of a historic power play, as well as the business sector,” said Alex Capri, a researcher at the Hinrich Foundation.

Xi has taken several steps to signal that he is focused more on domestic affairs than on any international ambitions. The Chinese leader has not left the country since the beginning of the pandemic, and has taken drastic measures to secure the borders and to close off entire regions to contain even a single case of coronavirus – a “zero Covid” way of conducting the fight against the virus abandoned by large part of the world.

But Capri noted that Xi has to consider the outside world to some extent. He says Xi’s message of stability is “also intended to assuage growth anxieties on Wall Street and within other corporate and financial groups, on which China relies heavily on what it likes to admit for investment, technology and commerce.” .

This is a precarious balancing act – and one Xi will have to think carefully about in the coming year.

“Like other nations, China wants a future based on high levels of innovation and productivity, but it is politically motivated to create conditions that are blocking both,” said Magnus.

“The main challenge for China will be, with Xi at the helm for a decade, will course corrections be possible?” Singleton said. “And, unfortunately, the historical record there is that absolute power doesn’t usually lead to a more pragmatic and flexible attitude.”

Translated text. Read the original in English.