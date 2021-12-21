XP director updates Cruzeiro debt value in FIFA and asks for agility in ‘Ronaldo operation’ – Sports

XP Investments / Disclosure Pedro Mesquita, wearing a Cruzeiro shirt, was responsible for brokering negotiations with Ronaldo

After confirming that Ronaldo Fenômeno will buy 90% of the shares in Cruzeiro, the parties involved in the deal work to seal it as soon as possible.

This is because Fox is going through a serious financial crisis and needs the injection of capital that will be made by the Phenomenon to be able to meet basic obligations, such as the payment of salaries and other debts.

However, for the star club to receive this investment and gain financial strength, the deal needs to fulfill the bureaucratic part and be sealed.

The scenario was explained by Pedro Mesquita, head of XP Investimentos, the company responsible for seeking investors for Raposa in the market, in an interview to Rádio Itatiaia this Monday (20).

“Ronaldo’s initial financial contribution is already in the contract, but the transaction (purchase of shares) needs to be completed for this contribution to be made. We are seeing how to anticipate the closing of this operation as much as possible so that this first financial contribution can be made”, said Mesquita.

Transfer ban

One of the most urgent pending issues for Cruzeiro to be resolved is to pay off the debts that led the starring club to undergo a transfer ban by FIFA, and be prevented from registering new athletes until the debt is paid off.

This situation was also commented on by Pedro Mesquita, who updated the sum of the amount owed to Mazatlán, from Mexico, and Defensor, from Uruguay, for the purchases of attacker Riascos and attacking midfielder Arrascaeta, respectively.

“Fifa’s debt prevents the club from hiring. Ronaldo has to pay this debt to be able to hire any player. For you to have an idea of ​​how risky and difficult this transaction is, we need to run with it, because Cruzeiro doesn’t have the money to comply with its obligations. It has R$ 22 million in transfer bans to pay. Cruzeiro’s situation bordered on insolvency. Therefore, the speed, of trying to do everything as quickly as possible, because the club was in a very delicate situation.” .

