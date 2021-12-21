XP executive denies Grupo City and Arabs in Botafogo, but says: ‘There is a really good situation that could happen. We’ll be able to do it’

Who will be the investor of the Botafogo for the next few years? With the ad of Ronaldo Phenomenon at the cruise, the club is the hot spot in Brazilian football. Even for also having a partnership with the XP Investments, which is optimistic.

– We are working hard, there is a really good situation that can happen, but unlike Cruzeiro, it is another type of negotiation, with another type of proposal structure. It is taking shape, but we want to be successful. Our goal is to help Brazilian football. I really want to be successful in yet another club, to show that this is not an isolated case – said executive Pedro Mesquita, in live with journalist Jorge Nicola this Monday (20/12).

– I was asked a lot from (Group) City and Arabs… It is not the profile of investors that we are finding. They are serious people who want to invest in the long term and with sustainability. For the group not to get frustrated thinking that there will be a gringo full of money who will pour money into the club, today, due to the conversations we are having, it is not the profile we are finding, which is that of nice people who want a sustainable project – he explained.

The executive argued that Cruzeiro is further ahead for having started a partnership with XP Investimentos before Botafogo. He avoids deadlines, but wants the Glorious strong in the future.

– As a market professional, expectation is the worst thing there is. Until the day Ronaldo entered to sign the contract, he could not sign. What I can say is that we’re going to be able to do it, have a good path to Glorious. I have enormous affection for Botafogo, it won its last great national title in 95, it’s giant, dear, it has an international brand, it’s in a square that breathes football, Botafogo do Garrincha, I would really like to address this situation. Then we’ll think about something much bigger, Brazilian football, just as in England, the Premier League is thought – he added.