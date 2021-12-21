XP Sees Optimistic Scenario for Mall Stocks in 2022; Multiplan (MULT3) is preferred

XP released a report on Monday (20) in which it updates its estimates for shopping center operators brMalls (BRML3), Multiplan (MULT3), Iguatemi (IGTI11) and Log Commercial Properties (LOGG3), incorporating the results of the third quarter , rolling the target price to 2022 and increasing the cost of capital, impacted by the challenging macro scenario with higher interest rates.

In the opinion of analysts, the shares are still attractive, given the lower performance in the year, as well as the valuation, of the order of 8.5% considering the expected return on cash flow from operations (FFO) for 2022.

“We continue to see a positive trend for equities due to faster-than-expected reopening, with listed names boosted by the resilience of the portfolio’s performance compared to the industry. Therefore, we see an upside potential for the per-share FFO review above consensus,” write analysts Renan Manda and Ygor Altero, who signed the report.

For the pair, the acceleration of vaccination should continue to drive the recovery of malls in 2022. With this, the expectation is that the operational and financial data will recover “significantly” in the future, leading to a potential risk of an upward revision of the estimates above consensus.

“Operating data for the second and third quarters are already starting to show signs of rapid recovery. We expect this trend to accelerate more pronouncedly in 2022, given the reduction in restrictions,” writes the analysis team.

In the sector, the preference is for companies with a shopping mall portfolio premium and dominant, as the team sees them as the most likely to recover above the industry average after the malls reopen.

The house’s top pick is Multiplan, given the combination of “high quality” assets that are well distributed across the country – which should allow for a faster recovery than its peers after the reopening, according to Manda and Altero. Analysts still see a valuation attractive, from 6.6% for 2022.

XP has a buy recommendation for MULT3 shares and estimates a target price of BRL 28 for the next year, which implies a potential increase of 40.35% compared to the closing of the last trading session.

Iguatemi has a high recommendation for purchase

With optimistic prospects for the shopping center segment next year, XP raised the recommendation for Iguatemi shares from neutral to purchase.

The justification lies in the potential for growth arising from operational data above market expectations, in addition to a “robust firepower” after the recent corporate restructuring, leading to an avenue of significant growth, in the opinion of analysts.

The analysis team says it still sees a return on cash flow from operations (FFO) of 9.1% in 2022, which it considers attractive. The house estimates a target price of BRL 280 for IGTI11 shares, or a potential upside of 46% compared to the last trading session.

In the same report, XP reiterates its purchase for brMalls roles (BRML3) due to valuation attractive. The target price is R$12, or an upside potential of 43%.

“Given the significantly underperformance of the stocks YTD, we still see an attractive entry point for brMalls, trading at a 9.4% FFO Yield for 2022. As a result, we reiterate the stock rating for buy,” they write Mandate and Amend.

Finally, the house reiterates the neutral position on the LOGG3 roles. Incorporating the results for the third quarter, the new projected target price is BRL 28, implying a upside limited to 18%.

