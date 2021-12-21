Zárate’s brother reveals Grêmio contact, but Rio Grande do Sul club denies interest in Argentine striker | football

Grêmio would have made contact with the attacker Mauro Zarate, who played in the Brasileirão for América-MG and has an undefined future at the club. The information is from the player’s brother and representative, but it is not confirmed by the club from Rio Grande do Sul.

The forward’s brother, Nestor Zárate, confirmed a contact made on behalf of Grêmio directly to the player, who has a contract to end with Coelho on December 31st. And he welcomes the chance to wear the Grêmio shirt.

In contact with the ge, however, the deputy of football Denis Abrahão denied Tricolor’s interest in hiring the 34-year-old Argentine.

See too

+ Vanderson has a trip scheduled to set up with Monaco

+ Grêmio tries to borrow Orejuela, from São Paulo

1 of 1 Mauro Zárate at América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América-MG Mauro Zárate at América-MG — Photo: Mourão Panda / América-MG

Zárate was commanded by Vagner Mancini at América-MG in some games of the 2021 season. He was hired by the miners at the end of August and debuted on September 11th. There were six games with the current Grêmio coach in Belo Horizonte.

Argentina’s Diário Olé published that Colo-Colo has ongoing negotiations with the striker and is already dealing with the financial part. Managers and coach Gustavo Quinteros got in touch with the Argentine to talk about the club and project the next season.