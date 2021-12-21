Zé Neto scares fans by revealing lung disease – Prism

A video of singer Zé Neto with his team has worried fans. Upon appearing emotionally with his partner Cristiano, Zé Neto thanks the efforts of the professionals present there in recording the duo’s new musical work and says that he thought he could not sing because of the “problem in his lungs” he has been facing.

In images that circulate on social networks in the country’s world, it is possible to hear Zé Neto talking to the team about a “problem” he is facing in his lungs.

“I thought I wasn’t going to make it! I have a problem with my lungs and I’m being treated”, says Zé Neto in the video in question.

People in the middle say that the singer would have a health problem due to the use of electronic cigarette, the famous vape, a hit among young people.

The singer has also recently been seen using those pumps used by people with breathlessness and asthma. It is worth remembering that singers, in general, usually take inhalation before shows.

The advisory does not confirm this information.

Both Zé Neto and Cristiano had Covid, but only Cristiano needed to treat more serious pulmonary sequelae after the disease.

Check out the video: