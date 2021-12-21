‘Zig Zag Arena’ participant dies and widow appeals to Fernanda Gentil | celebrities

Instagram Fernanda Gentil presenting the Zig Zag Arena

Fernanda Gentil, 35 years old, made an Instagram post about the “Zig Zag Arena”, a game-show that she recently presents on Rede Globo. In the comments feed, receptionist Lorena Huback’s appeal caught the public’s attention. To the situation, the girl asks the presenter to help her access the episode that her husband, Jhonatta Saadi, recorded before he died.

“Fernanda, help me! My husband recorded this program with you, he passed away and the program hasn’t aired yet. We were looking forward to seeing him happy one last time. Help me to watch this program, please! I beg you”, wrote Lorena on the social network. When contacted, the receptionist said that, so far, Gentil and Globo have not made contact. “Unfortunately, I haven’t got any feedback yet, we are waiting and commenting a lot,” she said, in an interview with Natelinha.

“We are sad because the whole family and I want to see him happy one last time. We were looking forward to this program a lot,” said Lorena. According to her, Jhonatta was 25 years old, recorded participation in the mechanics team and left a son, Heitor, 5 years old. He reportedly recorded the “Zig Zag Arena” in September 2021, in the same month he suffered a motorcycle accident, in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro, but he did not resist. Wanted by the report of iG Portal

, Globo’s press office has not yet commented. It is noteworthy that, due to the low ratings result, “Zig Zag Arena” had its time on the network’s schedule shortened. The program was supposed to be aired by the end of January 2022, however, it should be finished still in December 2021.