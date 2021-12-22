2022 IPVA in São Paulo will have a 9% discount and 5 installments

As pointed out by Car Journal in early December, the Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) will be much more expensive in 2022. Blame the high prices of used cars, after all, the tax rate remains the same, where the market value measured by the Fipe table. What will change for those who live in São Paulo is the discount for those who will pay the tax in cash, which rises from 3% to 9%.

In this sense, whoever pays the tax in full in February, or prefers to pay it in installments, the reduction will be 5%. For those who have a zero car, the discount continues at 3% in cash payment until the fifth day of issuing the invoice. There is also the possibility of installment payment in five installments, but without the 3% rebate. Finally, the maturity of the first installment is 30 days after the issuance of the tax document.

The government of São Paulo, at first, claims that the measures aim to alleviate the negative effects of the pandemic and the country’s economic crisis.

But that’s not all. Among the news disclosed by the Government of São Paulo, is the payment in up to five installments without interest – starts counting in February. Before, the amount could be split in a maximum of three times. The values, in turn, will be available for consultation in the coming days.

The calendar starts on January 10th. But be prepared, after all, going against the grain of what has been happening for more than 20 years in the country, the market value of vehicles rose a lot in 2021. The average inflation of cars was 22.5%, according to an annual survey carried out by the Foundation Institute for Economic Research (Fipe).

IPVA for new and used remains at the same rate. Thus, 4% for passenger cars and 2% for single-cab pickup trucks. Vehicle rental companies registered in São Paulo will have their rate reduced from 4% to 1%. But in the latter case, the above mentioned discounts do not apply.

Sefaz estimates it will collect R$ 21.8 billion from IPVA in 2022. The basis for this data is the total fleet of around 26 million vehicles in the State of São Paulo. Of these, 17.8 million are subject to tax payment. Already 7.5 million are exempt. Among them, vehicles with more than 20 years of manufacture, taxi drivers, People with Disabilities and official vehicles.

Not paying generates an infraction

Those who do not pay IPVA are subject to a fine of 0.33% per day of delay and late payment interest based on the Selic rate. After 60 days owing the tax, the percentage of the fine is fixed at 20% of the total amount. If the debtor still does not pay, the debt will be entered in the Active Debt. Thus, in addition to being barred from the benefits of the Nota Fiscal Paulista, the taxpayer can respond in court.

And there’s more. Delinquency in the IPVA prevents the vehicle from being licensed. This, however, can still lead to arrest and fine imposed by the transit authority. There are, however, seven points on the National Driver’s License (CNH).

Therefore, if the idea is to anticipate licensing, the only way is to pay off all vehicle debts. They are: IPVA, licensing fee and possible traffic fines.