2022 Northeast Cup maintains current values, but will have variable “digital recipes” | football

At a meeting of the 16 clubs in the Northeast Cup with the competition leaders, this Tuesday, the new division of quota values ​​for the teams involved was defined. Initially, there will be no change in the fixed figures passed on to clubs in relation to the current season. However, there will be a variation of “digital recipes” that could yield teams a gain greater than 2021 .

Sorteio puts Sport and Fortaleza on one side, and Bahia and Ceará on the other; see groups from northeastern

These new revenues will come from fan subscriptions to the Pay Per View of the Copa do Nordeste. The more applications linked to a particular club, the more revenue that club will receive.

– It was a very fruitful meeting, there is a great understanding between the Northeast League and the clubs. We came to an agreement not to change the value, but to create this issue of digital recipes. Each club will receive proportional to the number of fans who sign the pay-per-view – explained the vice president of the Northeast League, Constantino Júnior.

1 of 2 Constantino Júnior, vice-president of Liga do Nordeste — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Constantino Júnior, vice president of Liga do Nordeste — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Also according to Constantino, this additional amount will only be paid to clubs at the end of the competition, after the calculation of values ​​and percentage of subscriptions has been made. The fixed quota is paid in installments from the beginning of the year.

At the meeting, held at a hotel in the Boa Viagem neighborhood, South Zone of Recife, representatives of the 16 teams involved were present and the new agreement was unanimously approved by all clubs.

2 of 2 Constatino Júnior records club meeting — Photo: Reproduction Constatino Júnior records club meeting — Photo: Reproduction

Distribution of prize pools in the first phase

Share 1 : Bahia, Ceará, Fortaleza and Sport

: Bahia, Ceará, Fortaleza and Sport Quota 2 : CSA, CRB, Sampaio Corrêa and Náutico

: CSA, CRB, Sampaio Corrêa and Náutico Share 3 : Botafogo-PB, Globo-RN, Altos and Campinense

: Botafogo-PB, Globo-RN, Altos and Campinense Quota 4: Floresta, Sergipe, Atlético-BA and Sousa

Quota 1: BRL 1.910 million

BRL 1.910 million Quota 2 : BRL 1.465 million

: BRL 1.465 million Quota 3: BRL 1,290 million

BRL 1,290 million Quota 4 : BRL 640 thousand

: BRL 640 thousand Quarterfinals: BRL 300 thousand

BRL 300 thousand Semifinal : BRL 350 thousand

: BRL 350 thousand Vice : BRL 500 thousand

: BRL 500 thousand Champion: BRL 1 million

The two keys for the Copa do Nordeste were drawn in a draw earlier this month and confirmed the clashes in the first phase of the competition.

A group: Fortaleza, Sport, CSA, Sampaio Corrêa, Campinense, Globo-RN, Atlético de Alagoinhas and Sergipe

Group B: Bahia, Ceará, Náutico, CRB, Botafogo-PB, Altos-PI, Floresta-CE and Sousa-PB