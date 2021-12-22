3 DeFi tokens that anticipated the market recovery and rose to 75% this week

The last few days had important movements for the DeFi market. On December 14, the Total Blocked Value (TVL) in decentralized finance protocols reached its lowest point since the end of October, reaching US$225.6 billion.

Since then, driven by the growth of two protocols that are in the top 10 of the ranking of cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, it has registered a strong rebound and as this text is being written, the TVL of the DeFi sector has accumulated US$ 244.6 billion – an 8.4% growth in the last seven days, according to data monitoring platform Defi Llama.

The sector’s biggest highlight was Terra (LUNA), which this Tuesday registered a new historical high and is in full swing of price discovery. An achievement as important as LUNA’s market appreciation was the 61% growth in the Total Amount Blocked in the protocol in the last seven days.

With the US$ 18.76 billion blocked today in the Terra ecosystem, the protocol surpassed the Binance Smart Chain and consolidated itself in the second position in the DeFi ranking, taking into account the TVL. The feat is even more expressive if we take into account that Terra has only 13 active protocols, a tiny number compared to its main rivals. The leader Ethereum, for example, has 363 active protocols, and the BSC, 228.

The other highlights of the week from the decentralized finance sector were Avalanche, whose TVL grew 16.8% while the AVAX reversed its downward trend to accumulate weekly gains above 40%; and Yearn.finance, whose prospect of tokenomics reprogramming boosted YFI to gains above 70%, nailing the best weekly performance of decentralized finance tokens.

Yearn.finance (YFI)

While it had an excellent first half, when YFI hit its all-time high of $88,287, hitting a higher face value than Bitcoin (BTC), the remainder of 2021 was not easy for the DeFi aggregator designed to maximize costs. profits of users in operations of yield farming.

Only in early October did the Total Amount Locked on Yearn.finance resume the level of the best days of May and June. Even now, after two sporadic spikes on November 12th and December 4th, it remains stable, very close to the range it was in during the first-half rally.

YFI’s price action, however, did not keep up with TVL’s resumption, resulting in the submission of a proposal to review the economic fundamentals of the token.

Featured in a post on the protocol’s Medium on Sunday, the proposal creates what has been called a “black hole” for YFI. In summary, the idea is to withdraw tokens from the market, including through repurchases of YFI by the protocol itself, to restrict the offer, causing a positive impact on the asset’s price.

Even before the approval of the proposal, which is still up for vote, the protocol carried out the purchase of 282.40 YFIs at an average price of US$ 26,651 per token. The $7.5 million invested by the project team contributed to the more than 75% appreciation in the price of YFI over the past seven days.

Among other changes provided for in the proposal, there is the possibility of making staking of YFI in exchange for xYFI, whose holders will receive a share of the YFIs that the protocol must continue to buy on the spot market. The mechanism will directly reward the stakers while buybacks, at least theoretically, contribute to the appreciation of the YFI.

Users will also be able to choose how long they are willing to block their YFIs. The longer blocked, the greater the rewards. The idea here is once again to restrict YFI’s current offer in the market. Users will still receive veYFI tokens, used for votes on protocol governance, proportional to their token lock time.

There will also be the possibility that protocol users who keep their YFI in staking make commitments with the community to contribute to the development of the protocol and earn rewards proportional to their veYFI and YFI locked in Yearn.finance’s coffers.

The proposal was well received by the market and at the time this text is being written, the YFI is quoted at US$ 34,975. The token’s total market capitalization is $1.27 billion and it currently ranks 80th in the cryptocurrency rankings, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

YFI/USDT weekly performance. Source: CoinMarketCap

Earth (Luna)

Terra (LUNA) is a blockchain protocol that uses stablecoins pegged to fiat currencies to provide global payment systems with stable values. according to your white paper, Terra combines price stability and widespread adoption of fiat currencies with the censorship resistance of Bitcoin (BTC) and offers fast and affordable settlements.

Terra’s recent success, both in terms of the growth of the Total Value Locked in the Protocol and the valuation of LUNA, is due to its DeFi ecosystem, which although small is efficient and useful, and to the economic fundamentals of the protocol.

The demand for LUNA stems mainly from the demand for UST, Terra’s algorithmic stablecoin pegged to the US dollar that is coined by burning the protocol’s native token. This week also saw the growth of the UST’s market capitalization in response to an increase in demand, making the cryptodollar of Terra has entered the fray for the position of fourth largest stablecoin market with the DAI.

So, even with the recent market downturn, LUNA remained in an uptrend. The increase in demand for UST due to the flight of risky assets contributed to pressure the price of LUNA.

Unlike other first-tier blockchains, Terra’s TVL is not powered by decentralized exchanges and, consequently, by liquidity providers, but mainly by savings protocols that use LUNA to maintain the stability of the protocol, generating revenue for the owners that keeps the token in staking.

Thus, as early as November, LUNA was one of the best performing cryptocurrencies among the main cryptocurrencies on the market, while the leaders Bitcoin and Ether have remained in a narrow range of accumulation.

As of this writing, LUNA is quoted at $87.99, four hours after it renewed its historic high of $88.90. In the accumulated result for the week, the token appreciated by 52% and now occupies the 9th place in the ranking of cryptocurrencies, having recently surpassed Avalanche and Polkadot (DOT). Its total market capitalization is $32.7 billion, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

LUNA/USDT weekly performance. Source: CoinMarketCap

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform that has been running around while Ethereum and Solana position themselves as the postulants to the rank of protocol number one in DeFi services, games play-to-earn, NFTs projects linked to the metaverse.

In a simplified way, it can be said that Avalanche unites the best of both worlds. While it supports the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), which allows dApps created for use on the industry-leading network of smart contracts to be deployed to your blockchain, your users can enjoy lower costs and greater efficiency in the transaction processing as well as Solana.

Avalanche is capable of processing up to 4,500 transactions per second (TPS). It typically takes less than two seconds to complete a transaction in Avalanche. This means transactions are validated and settled almost instantly.

The Avalanche bull rally gained momentum throughout the week as a result of several positive news for the protocol. Exactly a week ago, the AVAX jumped nearly 10.5% when the USDC was integrated into the Avalanche ecosystem. It is a cryptodollar issued by Circle, which is now the second largest stablecoin industry in terms of market capitalization.

A few days earlier, a report published by Bank of America had classified Avalanche as a real alternative to Ethereum’s scalability issues. On the same day, the AVAX appreciated by 16%.

At the end of last week, two important partnerships were announced by the protocol. First, BitGo, a crypto-asset custodian for institutional investors with more than $64 billion in assets under management, said it would incorporate the token into its services.

The next day, a collaboration with the DeFi Alliance was announced to launch a game acceleration program that leverages new use cases for the platform in one of the fastest growing industry sectors in 2021, and should continue to expand even further in the next year.

In parallel to this flurry of positive news, the number of active addresses on the Avalanche blockchain continues to grow and on Monday reached its all-time high. And it did not come alone, but accompanied by significant numbers in terms of unique addresses that implemented smart contracts on the network and the total number of addresses created, as highlighted by the vice president of marketing at Ava Labs, Jay Kurahashi-Sofue.

Add bullish stats for Avalanche:

– 120k daily active addresses (ATH)

– 12k+ unique addresses that have deployed smart contracts

– 75k+ smart contracts deployed

– 1,375M+ total wallet addresses Source: https://t.co/KGD2SMpVLB pic.twitter.com/pMTBNs3N8e — Jay Kurahashi-Sofue 🔺 (@jayks17) December 21, 2021

Some optimistic stats for Avalanche:

– 120 thousand daily active addresses (ATH)

– More than 12 thousand unique addresses that implemented smart contracts

– 75k + deployed smart contracts

– 1.375 million + total wallet addresses

— Jay Kurahashi-Sofue 🔺 (@jayks17)

As of this writing, AVAX is priced at $123.75, amassing weekly earnings of 48%, its market capitalization is $28.77 billion, and it ranks 10th in the ranking of cryptocurrencies, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Weekly performance of AVAX/USDT. Source: CoinMarketCap

READ MORE