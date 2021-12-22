4 years later, Assassin’s Creed Origins can gain support at 60 FPS

Ubisoft promises it is working on improvements to the performance of the old game

Responsible for presenting Bayek to fans of Assassin’s Creed, Origins was released at a time when the release of PlayStation 5 It’s from Xbox Series S/X it was still far away. However, it seems that Ubisoft is attentive to fan requests and may bring some new features to the game so that he harness the power of the latest platforms.

In a tweet celebrating the “AC Day”, the company announced that it is working on a way to add support for 60 frames per second in the game. While in the past the title was one of the promotional pieces of Xbox One X, he has always been stuck at the maximum 30 frames in its console existence — barrier that currently can only be broken by PC gamers.

Ubisoft didn’t reveal more details on when players can expect the news, nor if it will imply some kind of graphic sacrifice. However, taking into account that the recent Assassin’s Creed Valhalla already has modes that guarantee 60 FPS on current hardware, the oldest game should have no difficulties in reaching this level.

Animating future for the series

On twitter, the developer also promised that it will continue working on content for Valhalla and that fans can expect a “exciting future” for Assassin’s Creed as a whole. Recently, the company revealed the DLC Dawn of Ragnarok, which promises to offer over 35 hours of additional gameplay to your latest game — which comes with a somewhat steep entry price.



Before that, longtime fans will be able to check out a special crossover between Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Odyssey, thanks to a update that brings Kassandra and a new story arc. The franchise will also celebrate its 15 years of existence with a series of symphonic concerts known as Assassin’s Creed Symphonic Adventure, in a world tour scheduled to start in 2023.

Officially launched on October 27, 2017, Assassin’s Creed Origins took players to Ancient Egypt with a promise to reveal the origin of the Assassin order and its eternal conflict with the Templars. The game originally came out for PRAÇA, Playstation 4 and Xbox one, and currently can be played via PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X backwards compatibility, with no performance gain so far.

