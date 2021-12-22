66-million-year-old fossilized egg guards rare dinosaur embryo

posted on 12/22/2021 06:00



(credit: Lida Xing/Disclosure)

Over the past 100 years, many fossilized dinosaur eggs and nests have been found by archaeologists. But these scientists were looking for a rarer artifact: a well-preserved embryo. The small treasure — a birdlike fetus that is 72 to 66 million years old — was found among a series of prehistoric objects taken from the city of Ganzhou in Jiangxi Province in southern China. Details of the discovery are in the latest issue of iScience magazine.

“Most known non-avian dinosaur embryos are incomplete or have disjointed skeletons. We were surprised to find this embryo so well preserved”, reports, in a statement, Waisum Ma, researcher at the University of Birmingham, UK, and a of the study authors.

The egg evaluated by Ma and other scientists was part of a set of artifacts acquired in 2000 by the Yingliang Group company. The collection was forgotten for years, until a team from the Stone Natural History Museum of Yingliang, who received the material as a donation, decided to catalog all the items.

The embryo, named Baby Yingliang, belongs to oviraptorosaurs, a terrestrial species of dinosaur. Experts also found that the fetus was in a posture distinct from other flightless species, in a position that, until now, was considered unique to birds. “We observed a position of the head closer to the body, with the feet on each side, in a posture that was hitherto unrecognized in a non-avian dinosaur. This raises the possibility that the bending (column) behavior may have evolved first among non-avian theropods during the Cretaceous period”, evaluate the authors of the article.

Shrinkage

Birds are known to develop a series of curling postures, in which they bend their bodies and place their heads under their wings, just before they hatch. Comparing ‘Baby Yingliang’ with the embryos of other theropods, long-necked sauropod dinosaurs and birds, the team proposed that the folding behavior, which was considered unique to birds, first evolved in theropod dinosaurs tens or hundreds of millions of years ago. years ago.

More studies, however, need to be conducted. The British team emphasizes that the data need to be better evaluated and, if possible, compared with analyzes carried out on other fossils from the same period. They also say they plan to use advanced imaging techniques to get more details on the fetus’ internal anatomy, such as skull bones and other parts of the body that are still covered by rocks.