7 foods that guarantee more energy and disposition for the body

Unsurprisingly, a balanced diet it is essential to maintain good health, and this is also true when we think about factors such as energy and energy. Preferring natural foods, avoiding ultra-processed products, consuming plenty of water, and trying to assemble colorful dishes are all excellent measures, but some foods in particular need to be remembered.

1. Banana

Bananas are a darling of good nutrition, and one of the reasons for this is the fact that they are a great source of tryptophan, a substance that helps balance serotonin levels. The relationship between serotonin and disposition is because it is a neurotransmitter related to mood, sleep and mental health.

To improve, bananas are rich in potassium, a fundamental element for muscle health, which directly influences mood.

2. Green tea

Like coffee, green tea is a source of caffeine, a thermogenic substance that speeds up metabolism and makes us feel more energetic. Additionally, green tea is also known to boost the production of serotonin and dopamine.

3. Oats

Oatmeal is an integral product that provides a feeling of satiety and helps regulate blood glucose levels. To improve, oats are rich in B vitamins, which are directly related to the feeling of energy and energy.

4. Dark chocolate

Jeez, what a joy to know that chocolate is good for your health. The explanation has to do with antioxidants and also caffeine, present in the bitter version of this delicious treat.

Antioxidant-rich foods help slow the body’s aging processes and improve heart health; caffeine, as you already know, gives you a feeling of alertness and energy.

5. Sweet Potato

Sweet potatoes are an extremely healthy food. Rich in minerals such as iron and magnesium, in addition to vitamins C and D, this tuber is very efficient when we think about increasing our energy levels.

6 eggs

Eggs are another example of nutritionally tough foods. With high concentrations of iron, protein and choline, they keep us energized for a long time and improve our brain functions.

7. Acai

Here’s another darling of Brazilians. Acai berry is a source of healthy fats that help control blood pressure and cholesterol levels. Rich in vitamins C and B complex, it has an antioxidant function and boosts your energy levels.

So, how about inserting these foods into your diet today and testing their effectiveness? You can be sure that the results will be positive.