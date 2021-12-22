900,000 entries will compete for R$ 3 million in prizes

Scheduled for next Friday (December 24), the Nota Legal draw has more than 900 thousand registered consumers. The number corresponds to a 9.6% increase in participants compared to last year’s draw. In all, the program will distribute 12,600 prizes ranging from R$100 to R$500,000.

The Economy Secretariat registered a 16% increase in ticket issuance, which are the notes identified with CPF by registered participants for the draw for this edition. 48 million tickets were generated – 7 million more than in the first draw of 2021.

The data reveals an average of 53 tickets issued per consumer. Invoices generated between November 1, 2020 and April 30, 2021 participate in this edition.

The establishments that generated the most tickets for the draw were supermarkets, pharmacies/drugstores and restaurants. In total, 1,390,572 taxpayers are registered in the program, but 253,000 will not be able to participate in this draw because they have outstanding debts with the Federal District’s Revenue. Another 23 thousand consumers settled their debts in September and are eligible to compete for the award.

After the draw, the Economy Department sends an email to the selected taxpayers. It is important to keep the data registered in the Legal Note Program always up to date. Just access the website: www.notalegal.df.gov.br.

Awards

In the December 24 draw, 12,600 tickets will be drawn. The prizes total R$ 3 million, distributed as follows:

– 1 prize of BRL 500 thousand

– 2 awards of BRL 200 thousand

– 3 awards of R$100 thousand

– 4 awards of BRL 50 thousand

– 10 awards of BRL 10 thousand

– 30 prizes of BRL 5 thousand

– 50 awards of BRL 1 thousand

– 500 prizes of BRL 200

– 12 thousand awards of BRL 100