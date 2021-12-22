A new reinforcement, Rafinha talks about affection for São Paulo: “Everyone knows I’m São Paulo”

First reinforcement of São Paulo for 2022, right-back Rafinha spoke about his affection for the Tricolor Paulista, which comes from childhood.

“Everyone knows I’m São Paulo, and I’ve always wanted to play for the club. I’m from Londrina (PR), but I have family in Suzano (SP). And they always gave me their São Paulo shirt at Christmas”, said the player to the club’s official vehicle.

Rafinha’s arrival was announced this last Monday by the president Julio Casares. The 36-year-old player signed with the Morumbi team until the end of 2022, with the possibility of extension for another year.

Rafinha is the first reinforcement made official by São Paulo and will join the squad in January, when the pre-season starts. In 2021, he defended the Grêmio shirt and gave eight assists in 43 matches.

