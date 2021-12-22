‘A place in the sun’: Barbara catches Christian and another woman in a compromising situation

Cauã Reymond as Christian in a scene from ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Photo: Reproduction)

In the next chapters of novel “a place in the sun“, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will catch Christian (Cauã Reymond) and Joy (Lara Tremouroux) in a compromising situation.

Everything will happen after Renato’s twin starts to despise Barbara when he discovers that she stole the texts from Janine (Indira Nascimento). Because of her husband’s behavior, Santiago’s daughter (José de Abreu) ​​will think he has a lover. One day, she will decide to make a siege to try to find something.

Coincidentally, on this very day, Christian will make an appointment with Joy in front of a hospital to deliver her a package of money, which the graffiti artist will demand of him after discovering her secret. At the moment when the two are talking inside a car, Barbara will appear causing a scandal:

“Can I know what’s going on here?” she will ask.

“What is this, Barbara?” – Christian will return, frightened.

— I’m asking you. Is this the type of woman you are looking for on the street? Listen, my daughter, I don’t know if you know, but he is married, ok?

“For God’s sake, I can’t put up with this sort of thing. Barbara, this is Joyce, wife of Ravi (Juan Paiva).

Christian will lie saying that the couple’s ex-driver will need to undergo surgery and he decided to help the family, but Barbara will insist on knowing Renato’s connection with this story.

“Do you realize the madness, the lack of awareness?” I am in front of a hospital. Do you really think if I was cheating on you I would do this here?

— You didn’t answer my question, Renato. What do you have to help this guy, if he’s not even our employee anymore?

— See? That’s our difference. Ravi is not just my ex-driver, my ex-employee. He’s a person, and I care about him. He’s hospitalized and I came to lend his wife some money to help. Can you understand? Or is that not part of your vocabulary?

“Sorry, I didn’t mean to make this mess. Excuse me, okay? Thanks, Mr. Renato – Joy will say, getting out of the car.

Very angry, Christian will start the vehicle and leave Barbara alone.

