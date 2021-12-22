A real character from Globo’s new miniseries predicted his own death

Passaporte para Liberdade, Globo’s new miniseries, made in partnership with Sony Pictures Television, is based on real facts, having as a guiding principle the humanitarian saga starring Aracy Moebius de Carvalho Guimarães Rosa (1908-2011) and interpreted by Sophie Charlotte .

Aracy was married to writer João Guimarães Rosa (1908-1967), played in the miniseries by Rodrigo Lombardi.

Who was Guimarães Rosa

Born in the city of Cordisburgo (MG), on June 27, 1908, the future writer already spoke several languages, showing all his intelligence from an early age.

He moved to Belo Horizonte (MG) and completed his studies. At just 16 years old, he entered the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Minas Gerais.

In 1930, he married Lígia Cabral Pena and moved to Itaguara (MG). The contact with elements of the sertão would be the basis of inspiration for his future works.

A doctor, he served as a volunteer in the Public Force (now the Military Police) during the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932. With the end of the war, he went to the city of Barbacena (MG) and took a competitive examination for the Itamaraty, working as a diplomat.

Marriage with Aracy de Carvalho

At the German consulate, Guimarães Rosa met Aracy de Carvalho, head of the Passports Section.

The two began a relationship and remained in Hamburg until 1942, when Brazil broke diplomatic relations with Germany, starting to fight the Nazis together with the Allies.

The situation meant that both were in the custody of the German government for four months. They were released only after their exchange for German diplomats.

As at that time, separated people were not allowed to remarry in Brazil, they had to formalize the union in 1947, at the Mexican Embassy in Rio de Janeiro, by means of a power of attorney.

great classics of literature

The writer’s first major successful work was Sagarana (1946), a modernist book of short stories.

But it was with Grande Sertão: Veredas that he reached the status of grandeur, becoming a true classic of our literature.

The work was also a great success on television, being adapted in 1985 with Tony Ramos, Bruna Lombardi and Tarcísio Meira in the cast. The book was dedicated to Aracy.

Magma, With Vaqueiro Mariano, Corpo de Baile: Noites do Sertão, Campo Geral, Tutaméia – Terceiras Stories, were some of the works in the writer’s brilliant career, which ended up taking him, in 1963, to the category of immortal at the Academia Brasileira de Letters.

But he did in fact assume the status of third occupant of seat number 2 only in 1967.

Death of Guimaraes Rosa

Upon taking up his post at the Academy, the writer made a premonitory speech, in a farewell tone, saying “we die to prove that we have lived”.

On November 19, 1967, just three days after becoming an ABL immortal, he died at his home from a massive heart attack.

He was buried in the São João Batista Cemetery, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), in the pantheon of great writers who were part of the select group of the Academia Brasileira de Letras.

A few days before his departure, he was also nominated for the Nobel Prize for Literature.