A woman discovers her husband’s betrayal with a friend through a camera installed by him, and goes viral when she shows a video of the case; watch

Activated CSI mode all over! A video went viral on TikTok because of the unusual way that a woman found out she was being betrayed. The social network user, named Kaylie Kristina, shared with her followers the details of her husband’s fence jump… and it was with a friend of hers to boot! Like this!?

The American, who is a mother of two, was surprised to see images from the security camera that is next to the intercom in the now ex-couple’s residence. She published the snippets on her profile, which together have accumulated more than 7 million views. “When your husband is too sick for the family trip you planned”, wrote Kaylie. In the caption, she even added the hashtags “crook” and “trash” to refer to her husband.

In the post’s comments, Kaylie explained that her husband thought the cameras were disabled, as he had installed the security device himself. Still, according to The New York Post, the relationship came to an end after being caught: “The locks have been changed and he no longer resides here”, she said.

In the images, the man appears leaving the house shortly after 10 pm and appears to be checking to see if anyone is on the street. A few seconds later, this friend appears wearing shorts and a T-shirt, and holding a car key in her hand. The two kiss goodbye and he even squeezes the woman’s bottom. Oh, hello! Watch:

The videos were published by Kaylie Kristina about two months ago and quickly went viral. Now, a follower questioned the girl if her husband tried to apologize and if she accepted the request. “Yeah, he’s been apologizing to me, but I don’t think any apology will be good enough. I don’t think I can ever be at a point where I can be like, ‘It’s okay,’ because it wasn’t okay.”, he vented. Check out:

The New York Post tried to get in touch with the girl to find out if the ex had any relationship with his lover, but he couldn’t get a return. The publication also noted that Kaylie changed her biography description on TikTok, writing “Loves to take out the trash.” Jeez! Is it a reference to her having thrown her husband out of the house?! The question remains… but we love creativity! Hahahaha