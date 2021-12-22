Abandoned baby survives the cold thanks to the heat of puppies’ litter

Many believe that animals are irrational beings, but thanks to a puppy with her puppies a miracle happened.

A baby girl was found abandoned naked with her umbilical cord still attached in a field in Chattisgarh, India. The little one was saved from the cold December night thanks to a litter of puppies that kept her warm.

The baby was found beside the litter of puppies. (Photo: Tahir Ibn Manzoor/SWNS)

The region’s residents were shocked by the case, as in addition to the early morning cold, the region has many ‘cruel’ dogs that could have attacked it, but otherwise, a puppy with her puppies banded together to surround her, keeping her body temperature.

The cubs protected the little one from the cold December dawn. (Photo: Tahir Ibn Manzoor/SWNS)

According to Metro, the little girl was named Akanksha and was found surrounded by the puppies by the local representative Munnalal Patel who was leaving around 11 am to do some chores when she heard a baby cry.

“We panicked and informed the health department before the newborn was taken to the hospital for further tests,” Munnalal Patel said.

The newborn was not injured. (Photo: Tahir Ibn Manzoor/SWNS)

Upon arriving at the hospital, the doctors found that the newborn was unharmed and that the warmth of the puppies probably kept her alive.

Akanksha was referred to the Children’s Line Project and an investigation was launched to find her parents.

