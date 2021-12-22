Abel Ferreira doesn’t like the idol of Palmeiras and Portuguese is ‘told’ backstage: “He often spoke”

The former player spoke openly about their relationship while they worked together at Verdão

the output of Felipe Melo do Palmeiras still reverberated among Alviverde fans. Currently defending the Fluminense, the player even gave some controversial interviews that drew criticism to the footballer. One was after ignoring the technician Abel Ferreira in listing with the best coaches who have ever been at the club.

During the program ‘The Ball Owners’ this Friday (21), the idol of Palmeiras Velloso stated that abel I didn’t like the steering wheel Felipe Melo. The former player also revealed that the coach no longer had the athlete for the next season, a fact that turned out to be crucial for the medallion not to be renewed for 2022.

“I said four months ago that I had information from within Palmeiras that Abel Ferreira didn’t want, he didn’t like Felipe Melo. He often said he was important to the press, but he said he was not an important player for the board”, declared the former player remembering.

“Abel didn’t really want Felipe Melo anymore. He didn’t renew and left. Now Felipe Melo doesn’t mention Abel Ferreira. Everyone recognizes him as one of the greatest coaches in the club’s history. This demonstrates that I didn’t have a good relationship within the day-to-day”, finished Velloso.