After allegations of sexual harassment, Chris Noth is out of The Equalizer series

American actor Chris Noth was fired from the CBS drama series The Equalizer over accusations of sexual harassment revealed on June 16 in a report by The Hollywood Reporter.

“Effectively and immediately, Chris Noth will no longer record new episodes of The Equalizer,” CBS and Universal Television said in a statement this Monday (20). As per the placement, he has yet to appear in a previously recorded episode of the series. Noth played the character William Bishop, former CIA agent and longtime friend of protagonist Robyn McCall (Queen Latifah).

Five days ago, the Hollywood Reporter released a story in which two women detailed allegations of sexual harassment against Noth. One of the victims was allegedly harassed by him in 2004 in Los Angeles. Another woman reported a harassment situation that would have happened in the actor’s apartment in New York, in 2015.

According to the women interviewed by the magazine, Noth’s return to the character Mr. Big in the series And Just Like That, a special from Sex and the City released about two weeks ago, would have been a trigger for the memories of the traumas suffered by her, motivating the complaints.

Sex and the City actresses Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis released a joint statement on Monday, addressing the charges against the actor.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the charges against Chris Noth. We supported the women who came forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be something very difficult to do and we congratulate them for that”, highlights the text shared on Parker’s Instagram and signed by the three.

Just last week, the actor denied the allegations. “Accusations brought against me by people I’ve known for years, even decades, are categorically false. These stories could have been 30 years or 30 days ago – ‘no’ always means ‘no’ – that’s a line I haven’t crossed.

The meetings were consensual. It’s hard not to question the moment when these stories are coming to light. I’m not sure why they’re showing up now, but I know this: I didn’t harass these women,” he said.

After the publication of the report, the fitness company Peloton removed from its channels the ad in which the actor had participated, released shortly after the premiere of the first episode of And Just Like That.