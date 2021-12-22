After approval of advice, Vasco will have KPMG and a law firm to prepare the SAF project | Vasco

This week Vasco took another step towards becoming a club-company. With the approval of the councils, the board will begin the studies of the SAF project (Sociedade Anônima do Futebol). The club is in the process of closing with two companies to help prepare the project: KPMG and Veirano Advogados.

A member of the group of companies called the Big Four in the auditing and consulting business – the others are Deloitte, EY and PwC -, KPMG is a global organization, headquartered in the Netherlands. She will be responsible for the entire valuation part of Vasco’s assets that will be incorporated into SAF.

The Rio de Janeiro law firm Veirano, in turn, will be responsible for the bylaws, governance, composition, legal and formatting of the SAF application proposal. The announcement of the agreements is expected to take place shortly.

1 of 2 The Board will have an executive group to monitor the work of the companies hired to prepare the work of the SAF — Photo: Hector Werlang The Board will have an executive group to monitor the work of the companies hired to prepare the work of the SAF — Photo: Hector Werlang

Internal groups will monitor the studies

Two internal councils were created to monitor the work of the companies. The direction created an executive group, formed by the general vice-presidents, Carlos Osório and Roberto Duque-Estrada; by the Legal VP Zeca Bulhões; by the VP of Finance, Adriano Mendes; by the VP of Public Relations, Maurício Corrêa; and by CEO Luiz Mello. The idea is to supervise and guarantee the schedule with the contracted companies.

Another group, formed by advisers and benefactors of the situation and opposition, will accompany and give their opinion in the process. Vasco understands that it has qualified staff on its boards who can add to the preparation of the SAF project.

2 of 2 Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, alongside Osório, Duque Estrada and Adriano Mendes — Photo: Hector Werlang Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, alongside Osório, Duque Estrada and Adriano Mendes — Photo: Hector Werlang

– Vasco is dealing with the issue with great responsibility. An understanding was built among the powers of the club that, in order to advance in the creation of the SAF, the legal and financial studies must be concluded and that the board of directors is competent to hire them. We will do this immediately, giving total transparency to the process, which will allow the deliberation to be rational and mature – said the 2nd vice-president general of the club, Roberto Duque Estrada, to the ge.

Presentation and endorsement of advice

After receiving harsh criticism from the opposition, the request for the new step in the club-company process in Vasco received approval from the Deliberative Council. For two weeks, Vasco’s management worked with the councilors and presented the project in meetings with all the opposition and situation groups that are part of the council. The meetings were attended by Roberto Duque Estrada, Zeca Bulhões and Carlos Osório.

After listening to the club’s top management, the Council of Beneméritos issued an opinion with approval for the administrative board to proceed with the studies. All agreed that more information and the elaboration of a robust project are needed, as they understand that this is a moment of change in Brazilian football.

With the referral of the benefactors, the councilors also understood that the board should continue with the studies. Voting was not necessary and, in a session on Monday night, the chairman of the Deliberative Council, Carlos Fonseca, ratified the understanding that the direction could immediately start contracting the studies for the creation of the SAF.