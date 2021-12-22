After hitting historic highs, what can we expect for Bitcoin in 2022?

After gaining traction among retail investors in 2020 with the asset thesis uncorrelated to the traditional economy, Bitcoin (BTC) fell into institutional graces in 2021, prompting the world’s largest cryptocurrency to hit its historic high of $69,000 in November.

Since then, the market’s mood has turned sharply, taking Bitcoin to less than $50,000, down about 30% in just over a month, raising the question of whether a bullish scenario for the currency can be sustained. digital, mainly because some analysts believed it could reach $100,000 this year.

Despite the more negative scenario, the cryptocurrency is on its way to end the year with considerable gains, of 65% until November 21, a performance well above the stock exchanges, despite being below other large cryptos, such as the Ethereum (ETH), which has a high of 450% in 2021.

For Theodoro Fleury, manager of QR Asset Management, while there is a clear positive signal coming from institutional investors, which should push the price up, as has happened in recent months, the macroeconomic scenario has been weighing in the opposite direction. And this should be the dynamic in the medium term.

He cites data from the Bitcoin (on-chain) network, which show that despite a drop in the number of transactions with the cryptocurrency, the value of each operation, on average, rose. “What does this indicate to me? There are many people with a higher average ticket entering the market. The average Bitcoin ticket is increasing. This is a sign that big people are coming in”, says Fleury.

“You have this strength of institutional investor interest, and this is reflected in the on-chain data, they show an accumulation, you see more metrics indicating high than low”, the manager continues, recalling that this type of analysis tends to indicate a longer period, not the short term.

In this scenario, the indication is that Bitcoin may be cheap at the moment, but this is not the only analysis that must be made and the macro situation could be a stepping stone in the path of greater gains for the cryptocurrency.

Macro scenario should press Bitcoin

Although Bitcoin is considered a hedge against inflation, investors are more concerned about rising prices around the world, particularly in the United States, where numbers have remained high for longer than expected.

This has heightened risk aversion in virtually all markets. And with cryptos it is no different, as investors prefer to keep their investments in assets considered safer and less volatile, or even outside of any investment.

“As much as Bitcoin is an inflationary hedge, compared to gold, at first, when the deal is tight, very high data, Powell [presidente do Fed] saying that it will accelerate the restrictive monetary policy, Bitcoin primarily behaves more like a risky asset”, explains Fleury.

On December 15th, the Federal Reserve, as the American central bank is called, as a way to fight the effects of inflation, decided to accelerate the reduction of stimulus in the country, and indicated three interest rate hikes in 2022, which also has impact on the crypto market.

If, on the one hand, the risk aversion scenario pressures Bitcoin prices down, this decision by the Fed, if followed in the coming months, could have a more positive effect.

This is because the cryptocurrency is seen as a hedge against the potential devaluation of the dollar that could result from the monetary stimulus, which in turn is facilitated by the Fed’s printing of money. .

Regulation

With the increase in institutional interest, a topic that gained more traction in the debates was the regulation of the crypto market, and this topic should remain on the radar for 2022.

While China decided to ban mining and operations with cryptoactives once and for all, several countries are running out of time to find the best solutions, which can bring security without affecting the service offered to users or the freedom of negotiation.

“With regard to regulation, we see that for a part of the market it is necessary, since as an investment element it must be under a regulatory framework of investor protection, but for another part of the market that uses cryptography as an alternative to traditional systems it is difficult to accept government intervention, which is usually not carried out effectively, being more of an obstacle than a driver of growth in these new economies”, assesses Denise Cinelli, general manager of CryptoMarket.

Despite the high expectations, there is not much hope that the coming months will mark the announcement of a more defined regulation in large markets, such as the US, as this is an issue that involves several spheres, such as the Fed and the SEC (the Commission Securities), in addition to being a political issue, which tends to have a slower pace.

Meanwhile, in Brazil, although some regulation projects are advancing in Congress, the issue should not evolve so quickly either, especially given the proximity of a presidential election.

Fleury also recalls that the country has three regulators, CVM, the Federal Revenue and the Central Bank, and that they lack a unity of vision on the subject. “The impression is that each one sees Bitcoin in a different way, they don’t talk to each other”, he assesses.

The manager points out that both the Revenue and the CVM seem to see Bitcoin as a financial asset, but the BC, apparently, does not. “The first thing, BC needs to pronounce on what Bitcoin is for it, is it a financial asset, is it a commodity? I have the feeling that CVM doesn’t want to regulate exchanges before BC gives an opinion”, he says.

“I think the BC has to position itself so that the CVM can regulate the market in Brazil. But I see this a bit far away. Regulation is very advanced for funds – and even for tax collection – but for the rest it is not very clear”, concludes Fleury.

crypto ETFs

While Brazil launched five cryptocurrency index funds (ETFs) in 2021, the US until recently had not accepted any proposals for this type of product either. And after much anticipation, in October the first Bitcoin ETF was released, but different from what I wanted, it was just digital currency futures.

Although this is a first step, a futures ETF is not considered as attractive, its potential has been reduced, and investors, especially institutional ones, are still hoping for a better product launch in 2022, which could help unlock the price of Bitcoin.

But experts are not too convinced that this will happen anytime soon.

For Fleury, the SEC’s signal does not bring much expectation that the approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF can happen soon, as the institution continues to deny some proposals made. “In the most optimistic projections [o ETF] it would come from mid 2022 onwards, or later”, he says.

“We have to remember that the SEC, despite being an independent body in theory, had its president placed there by a Democratic government, which is a party that tends to be more heavy-handed in regulation”, says the manager. “This regulatory factor is one of the few buckets of cold water I see for 2022.”

Denise, on the other hand, believes that any financial instruments such as ETFs, both futures and spot, help increase the price of Bitcoin because they become good options for investors to have positions in an official and legal way.

“This implies a considerable help to a strong liquidity in the market, generating volume and, therefore, a price increase. Thus, as instruments linked to Bitcoin or altcoins appear, the result is positive for the crypto market”, he says.

On the other hand, she also points out that, as this is at the beginning of a debate on regulation in every country in the world, the possibility of having a spot ETF in 2022 is remote.

Where is Bitcoin going in 2022?

Despite maintaining optimism about the future of Bitcoin, the recommendation of experts at the moment is for greater caution in the short term. With an undefined scenario given the macro situation and with investors more fearful, 2022 is on the way to having a still turbulent beginning.

“Bitcoin for the first time will face a cycle of shrinking global liquidity and a tightening monetary event in the US. The key question is whether Bitcoin will continue to remain an uncorrelated asset or whether the effects of reduced liquidity will affect institutional appetites”, assesses Safiri Félix, director of products and partnerships at Transfero.

Fleury points out that during moments of crisis and greater panic, asset correlations tend to increase, with a movement guided more by mood than by fundamentals. “The question is later, when the dust settles, how fast the asset takes off. If you want to summarize, I believe that we will see Bitcoin at US$ 100,000, my question is whether it will return to US$ 40,000 before that or if it will go straight to that level”, ponders the manager.

Félix, in turn, remains optimistic with the projection of US$ 100,000 as the market also moves to enter the new cycle of reduction in the reward of miners, called halving, scheduled for the first half of 2024. “The only certainty is that the market tends to remain volatile”, he says.

More cautious in the current scenario, trader and angel investor Vinícius Terranova says he is “out of the market”, waiting for a signal from the market, some type of reversion to a high or even confirmation of a sharp drop.

During a live scenario update, he advised traders to be patient while waiting for a new entry opportunity to appear, without ruling out a correction to levels near $23,000 on a stronger bearish move.

“You can’t be euphoric now, you have to be careful, the scenario is ugly”, he says, reinforcing that the best thing to do this New Year is to stay outside, observing and studying more about cryptoactives.

“For 2022, if it continues like this, I expect more falls, I expect a bear market well accentuated. But if it recovers at the beginning of the year, if the global market shows a recovery, then I believe that Bitcoin can break the maximums again”, he concludes.

Finally, Denise recalls that, even with a lot of volatility, the market has become more and more mature over the years. “In 2022, what is expected is that adoption will continue to grow and that more and more people will understand how to use this new technology, as it is a benefit to society, not only as an asset for investments, but also to have control over its own money,” he says.

“Regardless of whether the market value continues to rise or fall, the main strength of Bitcoin is that it is becoming more popular every day and in 2022 it will be the beginning of massive adhesion”, she concludes.

