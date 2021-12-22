After leaving Palmeiras, Willian is officially announced by Fluminense

THE Fluminense officially announced, on Tuesday, the hiring of Willian Bigode. The attacker, who left the palm trees, underwent medical examinations and signed with the Rio team until December 2023.

The arrival of the 35-year-old player had already been confirmed by the president of the Flu, Mario Bittencourt, on Monday. In live, the agent stated that the athlete was “desired by the club for a long time”.

“It’s a great joy. I arrive at Fluminense with an incredible feeling and butterflies in my stomach. I’m very motivated and happy for this new challenge. The references I have, from athletes who played here, from the environment and from the club’s daily life are excellent. This ambition that the club has to seek great achievements motivated me a lot”, stated Willian.

“I arrive with this expectation of entering, together with my new teammates, into the club’s history with titles, always doing my best, giving my all and respecting everyone. I hope to have a beautiful story here”, completed the striker, who will wear the 17 shirt.

Willian defended Palmeiras for five seasons and played 247 games. In total, he scored 64 goals and 29 assists. Besides him, Tricolor Carioca also hired another player from Verdão: the experienced defensive midfielder Felipe Melo, 38 years old.

