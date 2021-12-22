After suspension, the president says that the group will return to flying

The president of Itapemirim, Sidnei Piva, stated that the suspension of the company’s activities does not mean that it will stop flying around the country. On Friday (17), Itapemirim Transportes Aéreos, also called ITA, decided to temporarily suspend operations and left thousands of passengers unattended and without knowing what to do at airports.

In an interview with the newspaper O Estado de São Paulo, Piva declared that the company’s activities should “come back soon”.

“Suspended is not cancelled. When we return, we will have to fill in all the Anac questionnaires, but Itapemirim should be able to return soon,” he said.

Despite the expectation, the Procon-SP (Consumer Protection and Defense Foundation of São Paulo) informed that it asked the CEO of Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), Juliano Alcântara noman, clarifications on the temporary suspension of Itapemirim’s operations. The State Procon of Rio de Janeiro also initiated an investigation process against the company Itapemirim for possible violations of consumer rights.

According to the company’s president, activities were suspended on Friday due to an “operational” problem. Piva explained that the work at the airports was carried out by employees of outsourced companies hired by Itapemirim, one of them Orbital, which decided to stop its operations on the 17th.

According to Piva, the expectation was that the third-party operators would stop services on January 10, so that Itapemirim would then be responsible for all operations at the airports.

“We had signed documents that this operator [Orbital] would stop on January 10th, and suddenly he decided to take all his operations off on Friday at 4pm. She withdrew all of her employees with a telephone announcement. We were not in a position to send a contingent to the airports right away. We decided, by force majeure, to stop the operation.”

In response to the newspaper, the president of Orbital, Rubens Filho, said that Piva’s speeches are “untruths” and that the group continues to provide assistance to affected passengers even without knowing whether they will be paid for these services. THE UOL also tries to contact the group.

Anac reported yesterday that, from Friday (17) to Sunday (19), around 430 ITA passengers were relocated on flights from other airlines. The number corresponds to less than 1% of passengers impacted by the company.

The airline industry is regulated by Anac. The agency is responsible for supervising the operation of this segment, its companies and ensuring its full operation. Experts, however, believe the agency has not failed the case.

debts

The Itapemirim group is facing a long process of judicial recovery. According to the report of the judicial administrator responsible for the process, EXM Partners, to which the UOL had access, the company owed around R$ 253 million to its creditors in September, in addition to R$ 2.2 billion in tax debts.

Despite the administrator’s report, Piva declared that Itapemirim is “the least owed” among airlines and stressed that negotiations do not interfere in the development of daily activities.

“Of the airlines, Itapemirim is the one that owes the least. It is well situated and is a company that does not have future debt. It has day-to-day indebtedness. It is logical that we have the natural day-to-day indebtedness with all suppliers. “

Piva explained that Itapemirim is undergoing a restructuring process and is holding meetings this week with various groups to “choose the best investment” for the company.

“I cannot reveal values, but it was enough to set up the airline, which everyone knows is a very high cost. From Itapemirim, it was very little, around R$ 40 million. This money already has a refund program. is affecting the judicial reorganization. This part of the reorganizations investment was programmed, audited, authorized and is already being returned. It has less than half today to return.”

Passengers must not go to the airport

Anac recommends that passengers with flights scheduled with Ita do not show up at airports before contacting the airline.

Itapemirim Transportes Aéreas passengers should contact the email [email protected]; telephone 0800 723 2121 (from 6 am to 9 pm); or in the chat available on the company’s website: www.voeita.com.br.

*With information from Agência Brasil and Estadão Conteúdo