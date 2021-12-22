After ten years of career, Whindersson Nunes will leave the stage· TV News

After ten years of career, Whindersson Nunes warned his fans that he will leave the stage next year. Through social networks, the comedian explained his need to assimilate his success and that he needs to take a break from his career to rest. He stressed that he will only do this after performing one last show until the middle of 2022.

In a post made on Instagram this Monday (20th), Nunes shared a photo with the packed audience of his performance in Rio de Janeiro, held on Sunday (19th), to say that it was his last show this year and, also, to explain the decision to “temporarily retire”.

“Yesterday was a special night for me. Not because of the many people who came to see me in Rio de Janeiro, it’s always good there, it’s always like that, it’s always a party!

Yesterday was the meeting to decide on the future of my life and career, after realizing that this life does not lead to anything, nor fame, nor glory, much less everything I buy with what I earn with it”, said Nunes .

“I see how many people go after a direction and not just a smile, and I wanted to do more for these people, more than ‘laughter for money’, which is what it sounds like to me, not that I don’t like it. But my next and last show, it’s going to be a farewell show, not forever because that doesn’t exist,” continued the 26-year-old comedian.

“No one forever, I love being on stage, but I’ve been on it for almost ten years, I’ve been around Brazil and I’ve seen so many people, in such a situation that I’m embarrassed when someone doesn’t have 30 reais to laugh with everyone,” lamented.

Then, the youtuber stated that he doesn’t feel uncomfortable with the fame, nor the harassment of fans, who know him, but that everything is still difficult to assimilate. The ex-fiancé of Maria Lina also warned that he will perform in other places in Brazil, the United States, Europe and even Asia in 2022 until launching his future last performance, dubbed Isto É um Culto.

I see that most of them are there looking for a friendly word that will give them a way to go, it will seem like a cult, but it isn’t. I’m not a pastor or a psychologist, nor do I think I know more than anyone else, but with every person who looks me in the eye and says, ‘I think you saved my life,’ I’m more sure I don’t do anything, nor do I deserve thanks. none, because I am just an instrument in the Creator’s hands.”

“And I’m very happy with the decision, it seems that working haphazardly not knowing where it will lead was something that made me anguish, but deciding to go missing seems to put everything under my control again, gives me a new future, it gives many ideas, and I’ll come back ten times stronger, then yes, the planet will have to swallow it!”, completed Luísa Sonza’s ex-husband.

“I love you guys so much! Thank you Rio for the last show of the year! Next year I’ll wait for you with a great mega show, it’s going to be the best thing I’ve ever done, and I’ll do it all right, except dub Jackie Chan . I love you!”, concluded the digital influencer.

Check out the publication:

See Whindersson Nunes’ Stories: