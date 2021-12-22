Again! James Webb Telescope Has Launch Delay Again

This Tuesday (21), NASA released a statement in which it confirms that the Launch Readiness Analysis of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has been successfully completed. However, the US space agency authorized the launch of the Ariane 5 rocket, carrying the telescope, only for Saturday (25), and no longer for Friday morning (24).

James Webb Space Telescope is expected to be launched this Saturday (25). Image: NASA/Disclosure

According to the statement, the measure was taken “due to adverse weather conditions at the European spaceport in French Guiana”, from where the rocket will depart. Also according to the agency, the date and time will be confirmed in a new statement, scheduled to be issued until Wednesday (22) at night.

publicity

History of James Webb telescope launch delays

First, it was scheduled to take off in late October. Then, NASA hammered out the date of December 18th. However, a flaw in the rocket’s data transmission cable needed to be fixed, which ended up postponing the mission to the 22nd. Last Saturday, however, it was announced that the launch date would be modified again – this time, to the 24th. And now it’s Saturday (25th) – if they don’t change again!

For the team involved with the promising equipment, these delays are minimal given all the wait. Development of the telescope began in 1996, with launch initially slated for 2007. However, numerous delays and a budget overrun forced a significant redesign in 2005. Its construction was completed in 2016, and it has been in testing ever since.

Now, after 25 years of development, with over R$56 billion invested, the most expensive and one of the most important missions in NASA history is finally taking off – even if it takes a few more hours or days to do so.

Read more:

Who is involved in the James Webb project

In addition to NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) are partners in the project. ESA is providing MIRI’s NIRSpec instruments and optics, the Ariane 5 rocket and its launch base in Kourou, French Guiana, and personnel in support operations. CSA provides the FGS/NIRISS as well as support operations personnel.

After launch, the JWST operation will be performed by the Space Telescope Science Institute (STScI), located in Baltimore, Maryland. The Institute is already responsible for Hubble’s operation and will also be responsible for the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope, another infrared telescope under development by NASA, which is scheduled for launch in 2027.

Controversial name generated discomfort at NASA

In the early stages of development, the JWST was known as the NGST (Next Generation Space Telescope). In 2002, NASA decided to name it after James Edwin Webb, who was the agency’s second administrator (between 1961 and 1968) and an important figure in the development of the Apollo program, which took man to the moon in 1969.

During his tenure as US Undersecretary of State between 1950 and 1952, under the presidency of Harry S. Truman, James Webb was instrumental in the “Lavender Panic”, a series of measures that resulted in the purge of LGBTQIA+ people in all spheres of the US government. Such measures remained in effect during the period when Webb was a NASA administrator.

In 2015 columnist Dan Savage started a discussion by publishing an article on The Stranger website called “Should NASA Name a Telescope After a Dead Guy Who Persecuted Gay People in the 1950s?” (“Should NASA name a telescope after a dead guy who chased gay people back in the 1950s?”).

In March of this year, American astronomers Lucianne Walkowicz of the JustSpace Alliance and Planetarium Adler in Chicago, Chanda Prescod-Weinstein of the University of New Hampshire, Brian Nord of the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and the University of Chicago and Sarah Tuttle of the University of Washington joined the discussion by publishing an op-ed piece in Scientific American titled “The James Webb Space Telescope Needs to Be Renamed.”

NASA responded by establishing a committee to study the matter. Meanwhile, suggestions for new names were arriving. Among them are tributes to Sally Ride, American astronaut who was the third woman in space, and Harriet Tubman, abolitionist, suffragist, political activist and former American slave, considered “an icon of courage and freedom”. Chanda Prescod-Weinstein suggested keeping the acronym JWST, but changing the meaning to “Just Wonderful Space Telescope”.

In September 2021, NASA announced its decision, stating that “there is currently no evidence to justify the name change.” In protest, Walkowicz resigned as a member of NASA’s Astrophysics Council (APAC).

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!