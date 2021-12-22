Albaugh buys Rotam

The North American agrochemical company Albaugh announced this Tuesday (21/12) the purchase of Rotam Global AgroSciences Limited, which is headquartered in Hong Kong. Under the agreement, Albaugh acquired all of Rotam’s outstanding shares in a total transaction of approximately US$197.5 million net.

According to the official statement, the business combination will create a leading global crop protection company, with total sales in excess of $2 billion. According to those involved, this acquisition unites “multiple areas of strength: portfolios, pipeline of new products and technologies, sales operations in all regions of the world, strong manufacturing base in North and South America, Europe, India and China, robust skills and resources in product registration, research and development, and a highly professional and dedicated team.”

The founder and president of the American company, Dennis Albaugh, declared his “long-standing” admiration for Rotam and its “strong portfolio, skills and people.” “We look forward to welcoming them to the Albaugh family, bringing new strength to our company and offering unique value to our customers around the world, partners, individuals and society at large,” he added.

Rotam founder and president Mark Lu said “we share the ambition to help farmers feed the world by developing, producing and marketing valuable products and technologies. We are very proud of what has been created at Rotam and welcome the opportunity to combine these achievements with Albaugh’s scale to fully capitalize on the technologies and products developed over the past few decades.”

Kurt Pedersen Kaalund, Albaugh Group CEO, further highlighted the benefits: “With this acquisition, Albaugh becomes a broader, more balanced and more resourceful company. The business will become truly global, with operations also in the China, Asia and Pacific region; new markets in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and stronger positions in Albaugh’s key markets in the US, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico. The product portfolios are broadly complementary, with Albaugh having positions in proven essential herbicides and Rotam having a highly differentiated portfolio with relatively larger share of insecticides and fungicides.”

James Bristow, Rotam’s CEO, commented: “With this combination, we see the opportunity to deploy and maximize the potential of products and technologies already developed by Rotam and significantly expand the marketing-oriented portfolio approach across all major markets and cultures . It provides the critical mass to accelerate pipeline development using the extensive research and development capabilities and experience built by Rotam over the years and ensures a continuous stream of innovative technologies to customers, partners and farmers around the world.”