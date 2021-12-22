Alice health startup receives US$ 127 million investment – Link

After raising $33.3 million in February, the healthcare startup Alice will close 2021 with a big new check in his pocket. The company announced on Tuesday, 21, that it received an investment of US$ 127 million led by the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank. It is one of the biggest investments ever made in the “healthtech” market in the country, which raised more than US$ 307 million in contributions until November, according to the innovation company Distrito.

The round was accompanied by funds Kaszek and ThornTree Capital Partners, which were already investing in the company. New investors also come to Alice, such as Allen & Company LLC, G Squared, Globo Ventures and StepStone.

The startup did not reveal its market valuation after the investment, but André Florence, founder and CEO of Alice, told the state that the company has not yet achieved the title of “unicorn” (the name given to technology companies valued at more than $1 billion). The District points to Alice as one of the Brazilian healthtechs candidates for billionaire status, alongside Dr. Consulta and Memed.

Alice defines itself as an “individual healthcare manager”: the company was born amidst the pandemic, offering a healthcare plan that mixes digital and in-person care. The business is backed by veterans of the innovation ecosystem: André Florence and Matheus Moraes, both ex-99, and Guilherme Azevedo, co-founder of Dr. Consulta.

The service, launched in June 2020, is offered through an app, which connects patients to healthcare professionals hired by the startup, in addition to a network of 10 hospitals and 200 partner laboratories, such as Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz and the network Fleury

Alice was born amidst the pandemic, offering a health plan that mixes digital and in-person care

The platform organizes patient data for consultation histories and bets on prevention and monitoring of the user’s well-being. The information is used to speed up care: if the user reports a headache, for example, a channel is created within the app for Alice’s health team to monitor the problem at various stages. Afterwards, the data, including exam results, are saved for future consultations.

Alice says that it currently serves approximately 6 thousand people – the health plan is only available in the city of São Paulo. In addition to the application, the startup has the Casa Alice clinic, a physical space on Avenida Rebouças, in São Paulo, which works as a support point for monitoring users.

Until then, since its founding in March 2019, the startup had received US$ 47.8 million in investments – a check for US$ 14.5 million in 2019, even before starting the operation, and another for US$ 33, 3 million last February.

“Less than a quarter of Brazilians have access to private healthcare – and even these people do not enjoy pleasant care. We were attracted by Alice’s team and its long-term vision,” said Paulo Passoni, partner-director of investments at the fund. SoftBank for Latin America, in a statement on Tuesday.

musculature

With the new features, Alice will expand its scope of action, continuing a process that began in recent months. In November, healthtech started offering digital consultations outside the plan throughout Brazil. The startup included in the app the option of emergency care and consultations with nutritionists, psychologists and physical trainers for those who want to pay for services separately – remote care is available between R$80 and R$165, anywhere.

Over time, Alice’s idea is to create a “superapp” – a popular format in China that refers to a broad platform, offering varied and different types of services. One of the goals is to include any health and wellness-related services in the app (such as meditation, massage and acupuncture), in addition to connecting patients with pharmacies. There is also a plan to offer monitoring of women’s health – a niche targeted by other startups such as Theia.

Matheus Moraes (E), André Florence and Guilherme Azevedo: founders of Alice

The company, which was born focused on selling health plans directly to patients, is also making progress in serving the corporate market. Last month, Alice announced the purchase of startup Cuidas, which offers consultations with family doctors and nurses for company employees.

“We strongly believe that the individual model will generate the greatest access in the long term, but we think there is a very important market of people who have access to health plans through companies. We can’t leave that aside”, says Florence. “The paying source ends up changing, but Alice’s user is still a person.”

In addition, Alice intends to end 2021 with 600 people, an increase of 430% compared to the previous year – the technology and health teams will receive the largest investments.

Capillarity

For Felipe Matos, president of the Brazilian Association of Startups (ABStartups) and columnist for state, in addition to growing sustainably in a very competitive market dominated by large health care providers, Alice has the challenge of expanding its health plan coverage beyond the city of São Paulo.

According to Florence, even with the new investment, Alice will remain focused on increasing the operation in the capital of São Paulo, with expansion only to the metropolitan region. “We understand healthcare as a very local business. We have to have density and volume in the city of São Paulo before thinking about expanding to other places”, says Florence.

As part of the plan, the startup plans to create new Casas Alices in São Paulo next year, probably in the Zona Sul and Zona Oeste, where most of Alice’s customers are concentrated today.

One of the paths for expansion is also making it cheaper. Alice has been adapting its service in recent years to reduce the price of health plans: after starting the market in 2020 with a “premium” bet, with monthly fees starting at R$ 850, the company currently has an entry-level product. plan of R$ 575.

Dispute

The health plan market is in the sights of Brazilian health startups.

One of the strong names in the sector is Sami, which last week received a check for US$ 19.8 million (R$ 111 million) – the round was an extension of the R$ 86 million contribution made at the end of 2020. Before a healthcare service provider for companies, Sami has been focusing on individual plans for employees of small and medium businesses and for individual micro-entrepreneurs. The service is done through the company’s app and has telemedicine, appointment scheduling, access to Gympass gym service and exams.

The startup Dr.Consulta, which has consolidated itself in outpatient care, is also setting foot in the emergency services sector. Last Thursday, the 16th, the company announced that it had purchased a stake in Quero.me and, with the partnership, will offer health plans to its customers.

In the view of Guilherme Fowler, a professor at Insper, examples from other sectors are in favor of healthtechs. “Other markets, such as banking, were concentrated and startups arrived and messed up. This new capitalization of Alice may be an indication that health will be transformed in the near future”, he says.