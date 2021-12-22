Alice raises more than BRL 700 million with an alternative to the health plan

Healthtech Alice announced, this Tuesday (21), a fundraising of US$ 127 million (R$730 million) in a round led by the SoftBank Latin America Fund (SBLA).

“The round with these investors shows that we are on the right path of thinking about healthcare management with a focus on long-term results, without looking for shortcuts”, said André Florence, CEO and co-founder of Alice, in an interview with Exame.

+Dollar retreats against real, but stays far from lows of the day amid external and local risks

The company has been in operation for 18 months and aims to offer a product different from conventional health plans. She should end the year with more than 7,000 clients, a number ten times greater than that registered at the beginning of the year, when she had 674 patients. The growth is 30% per month.

The contribution is led by SoftBank Latin America Fund and accompanied by funds Kaszek and ThornTree Capital Partners, which had already participated in previous rounds. The new investors, such as Allen & Company LLC, G Squared, Globo Ventures, StepStone, will join the Canary, Endeavor Catalyst and Maya Capital funds, which continue as shareholders.

The startup should turn its focus to attracting small and medium-sized corporate clients, as it recently bought Cuidas, which specializes in this market, estimated at more than 5 million people in the city of São Paulo.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?