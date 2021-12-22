Aline Mineiro announces the end of her relationship with Léo Lins and why | famous

After leaving “A Fazenda 13”, Aline Mineiro discovered that things were not very good for her outside of the reality show on Record. After getting close to MC Gui on the show, when she left, she found that it hurt their relationship.. This Tuesday (21), the ex-Panicat informed that the relationship with the comedian had come to an end.

To talk about it, she showed the message she had sent to a friend, in which she explained how her situation with Léo Lins was. “Friend, it was only yesterday that Leo and I were able to stop and talk in person about everything that happened, we are very honest with each other. We still love each other and we’ve built a lot in these 3 years of dating”, counted in the message.

Then she explains in the text the reason for the comedian’s breakup. “However, he is extremely hurt by everything that happened and prefers to be alone for the moment”, revealed Aline Mineiro. Also in the publication she made in Instagram stories, she praised the ex-partner with whom she dated for three years.

Despite the situation, Aline said she understood the reasons that led to the end of their relationship. “He’s the most amazing guy I’ve ever met in my life, I’m really sad about all this, but I understand him perfectly!”, said the ex-A Fazenda, who came out near the end of the Record program. She was eliminated in the double field along with MC Gui.

Continues after advertising

Understand the end of Aline and Léo Lins

Just days before the reality show “The 13th Farm” end, at a party, MC Gui and Aline became very close and a scene started to go viral on social media. In the video, the singer insinuates that he is excited and tells his colleague to look at the volume on his pants. At the same party, the two bathed in their underwear, but together with other people. Outside, the MC’s fiancee showed that she didn’t like their intimacy at all in the house and spoke up.

The ex-fiancée, Beatriz Michelle, proved to be hurt by the funkeiro and the two also broke up this week. However, he didn’t accept that end very well and let it out in an interview with Léo Dias. “She wanted to understand what actually happened, things were crazy out here, we are in the heat, in the eye of the hurricane”, he started.

“Several things happened out here and we decided to split up, it was a joint decision (…) I needed to look her in the eye and explain everything“, said. Even with the end, he said he wouldn’t want to see the dance with anyone else. “I wouldn’t want to see her with someone else and neither would she see me with someone“, he completed.