Aline Mineiro confirms the breakup with Léo Lins: ‘Most amazing guy’

Aline Mineiro spoke today in her stories about her relationship with comedian Léo Lins. After his time on the reality show ‘A Fazenda’ and a troubled relationship with Mc Gui inside the house, the three-year relationship came to an end.

The former participant of the reality show posted a photo with the comedian, and shared a message that she sent to a friend talking about the breakup. “Only yesterday, Leo and I managed to stop and talk personally about everything that happened. We are very honest with each other. We still love each other and built a lot in these three years of dating. However, he is extremely hurt by everything that happened and he prefers to be alone for the moment,” said the person in the message.

She continued to vent: “He’s the most amazing guy I’ve met in my life, I’m really sad about what’s happening, but I understand him perfectly.” Despite living an open relationship, according to both, they decided to break up.

Aline said in her stories that the commitments after leaving the Farm and the comedian’s shows prevented the conversation from happening before. “I went to talk to Léo and I started to see everything with his eyes, with his vision. The behavior he had during the whole situation that happened was incredible”, she said, adding: “I really admire his position. He it was amazing. Maybe if it were the other way around, from everything that was going on with him out here, I don’t know if I would have the patience he had. I think I would go crazy.”